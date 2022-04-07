Rocket Lab To Catch Its Rocket Booster With Helicopter In First-ever Attempt On April 19

A never-seen-before aerial operation is underway as spacecraft manufacturing firm Rocket Lab will try to catch a rocket booster with a helicopter. This task, which requires high precision, would be executed under the mission named "There and Back Again", which is scheduled to liftoff no earlier than April 19. Under the mission, Rocket Lab's electron rocket would lift off from Pad A at Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Māhia Peninsula to deliver 34 satellites into space for various commercial customers.

For the first time, we'll be attempting to snatch Electron's first stage from the air with a helicopter on our next mission. As early as April 19th, we're going #ThereAndBackAgain in the pursuit of a reusable rocket.



Learn more about how we plan to do it: https://t.co/N1J8rPiZ6U pic.twitter.com/YeZAMMRO29 — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) April 6, 2022

How would the company catch its rocket booster?

The forthcoming mission is extremely significant for the California-based company as it is about to catch the Electron rocket's first stage booster mid-air for the first time. Rocket Lab says that the risky attempt would be a major step in its development program to make Electron a reusable rocket. The dramatic sequence will be carried out using a customised Sikorsky S-92 helicopter which is a twin-engine chopper usually used for tasks such as offshore oil gas transport as well as search and rescue operations.

This helicopter? We’re going to use it to pluck Electron’s first stage from the sky as it returns to Earth under a parachute during our next mission, a commercial rideshare launch scheduled for lift-off in the second half of April.🚀🪂🚁



Full details: https://t.co/RcRJMigiVz pic.twitter.com/Hv9987DSTo — Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) April 5, 2022

Once the Electron lifts off with the satellites, its first stage booster would separate from the second stage loaded with the satellites about two minutes 60 seconds after the launch. Once separated, the first stage would fall back to Earth and deploy parachutes to decrease its descending velocity to about 36 kilometers per hour. This speed would be convenient for the chopper that will be positioned 280 kilometers off the New Zealand coast and will try to catch the booster's parachute line with a hook. This booster will then be brought back for analysis and engineers would assess the potential of using it again.

In what would be the 26th overall orbital flight for the 59-foot-tall Electron rocket, Rocket Lab's CEO Peter Beck admitted that the mission would be no easy feat. "Trying to catch a rocket as it falls back to Earth is no easy feat, we’re absolutely threading the needle here, but pushing the limits with such complex operations is in our DNA. We expect to learn a tremendous amount from the mission as we work toward the ultimate goal of making Electron the first reusable orbital smallsat launcher", he said in a statement.

Image: Twitter/@RocketLab