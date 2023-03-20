Rolls Royce Wins £2.9 Million Contract To Develop Nuclear Reactor For Bases On Moon

Rolls Royce has won a £2.9 million contract from the UK Space Agency to develop nuclear reactors for powering bases on the Moon. The said amount will be spent by the company to initially develop a model of a 'UK lunar modular nuclear reactor' which will explore how the power source could support lunar exploration. The announcement comes amid a race to the Moon with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), along with China competing to establish their presence beyond the low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Why is the UK betting on nuclear energy?

Nuclear reactors are being promoted as the most reliable source of energy and according to the UK space agency, it is the best bet to support life on the Moon. Since all space missions need a source of power, nuclear elements on the Moon could be extremely reliable when it comes to supporting communication systems, science experiments and most importantly, life support systems. One might ask why not use fossil fuels? Nuclear energy has immense advantage over fossil fuels as it is cheaper, causes zero pollution (except for byproducts), and could be a lot cheaper if fossil fuels are replaced.

Another challenge fossil fuels pose is their limited availability whereas elements like Uranium-235, through the process of nuclear fission, could provide electricity for years at a stretch. This electricity then could be used to power rovers and other equipment on the lunar bases. The same electricity could be used to produce oxygen and rocket fuel for trips back to Earth. Notably, scientists are planning to use nuclear energy primarily to explore the dark side of the Moon which receives no sunlight since bases on the bright side could be powered using solar panels.

When would the reactor be ready?

Rolls Royce, in an official statement, said that the reactor will be ready for a trial on the Moon by 2029. "Relatively small and lightweight compared to other power systems, a nuclear micro-reactor could enable continuous power regardless of location, available sunlight, and other environmental conditions," the company's statement read. The reactor will focus on three key areas of the concept-- the fuel used to generate heat, the method of heat transfer and technology to convert that heat into electricity.

Notably, the latest announcement follows UK space agency's grant of £249,000 for a study over the same last year. In addition to this, the agency also recently set aside £51 million for UK companies to develop communication and navigation services for lunar missions. All this is part of ESA's Moonlight programme aimed to develop a satellite constellation in the lunar orbit.

Both ESA and NASA are planning to develop lunar bases under the Artemis Program, which started on November 16, 2022 with the launch of Artemis 1. This program is aimed at using the Moon as a test bed to prepare for astronauts for missions to Mars and beyond. China is another player in the race to the Moon and it is developing its own nuclear reactor which is expected to be operational by 2028.