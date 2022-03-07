Roscosmos Chief Calls NASA Astronaut 'moron', Deletes Tweet After Blocking Him Later

Dmitry Rogozin, who has waged a war of his own on Twitter, has found another battle and this time with a former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly. Both personalities engaged in an ugly spat starting earlier today, which ended up with one blocking the other on the micro-blogging site. In the latest instance, Rogozin, who seemingly got fed up with Kelly lambasting Russia for invading Ukraine, called the latter a ‘moron’ and said that the “death of the ISS” will be on his conscience.

The tweet, however, has now been deleted by Rogozin but was shared by Kelly who took a screenshot of the former's threat regarding the International Space Station. In response to Kelly calling out the Roscosmos chief for his 'childish' behaviour, Rogozin in another tweet said, "Mr Scott Kelly! You needlessly provoke me. We are not familiar with you, but you address me on you ("ты") and call me "Dimon", although I do not know such a treatment and I will not allow you to behave like that with me. You are being defiant and destructive (sic)". He even went on to say that Kelly was suffering from dementia due to his long-duration stay in space and invited him for "an examination at the Brain Institute of our Federal Medical and Biological Agency".

Mr Scott Kelly! You needlessly provoke me. We are not familiar with you, but you address me on you ("ты") and call me "Dimon", although I do not know such a treatment and I will not allow you to behave like that with me. You are being defiant and destructive. https://t.co/qBb0972W7M — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 7, 2022

Perhaps the dementia and aggression that you have developed is a consequence of the overload and stress of four flights into space. I invite you to undergo an examination at the Brain Institute of our Federal Medical and Biological Agency. — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 7, 2022

Rogozin blocks Kelly on Twitter

The exchange finally led to Rogozin blocking Kelly on the micro-blogging site, following which the former astronaut again called out the former and asked if the tweets hurt his eye. The spat between the two started earlier today when Kelly slammed the outspoken Rogozin for posting a video that showed Roscosmos painting over the flags of the US, UK and Japan after they imposed sanctions on Russia.

Infuriated by this move of Roscosmos, Kelly called out Rogozin and said that Russia's space program "won't be worth a damn" without the countries Russia is despising. He even took a dig at Rogozin by suggesting him to get a job a McDonald's if there is one in Russia. As a protest to Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine, multiple companies have left the Russian market and seized their operations in the country.