Roscosmos Cosmonauts' 7-hr Spacewalk Compiled In Incredible Timelapse Video; WATCH

Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov conducted a spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS) on January 19, wherein they completed several tasks without any break. During the spacewalk, the duo integrated the Prichal nodal module onto the Russian side of the space station and installed handrails, a television camera, rendezvous antennas, and docking targets on the module. This hefty spacewalk, which lasted seven hours, has now been compiled into an incredible one-minute-long spacewalk by Roscosmos showing the astronauts suspended in space, while the ISS orbits the Earth superfast.

Отчёт о работе российского экипажа за 21-23 января



Запланированная программа работы @Anton_Astrey и Петра Дуброва выполнена полностью: https://t.co/mPIbFMp5in ✅



Космонавт Роскосмоса Пётр Дубров поделился timelapse-видео: в одну минуту видео уместилось 7 часов работы в космосе pic.twitter.com/vgRPqRJiPm — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) January 24, 2022

"The planned program of work @Anton_Astrey and Petr Dubrov was completed in full", Roscosmos provided the update in its Twitter post.

ISS orbited Earth four times before spacewalk completed

Since the ISS is known to make 16 orbits of the Earth every day, the Russian duo also experienced a fair share of sunrises and sunsets during their spacewalk. Owing to its speed of over 7 km/second, the space station completes one orbit of our planet every 90 minutes. Breaking this number down, the space station completed four full orbits around the Earth before the cosmonauts completed the activation of the Prichal module in seven hours.

As mentioned above, the spacewalk's main objective was to integrate the Prichal module to the Russian side as the Soyuz spacecraft, which will reach the ISS carrying three astronauts of the Expedition 67 crew in March, will dock at the same module. Shkaplerov, who underwent the third spacewalk of his career served as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV1) whereas Dubrov was extravehicular crew member 2 (EV2). Interestingly, this was the first spacewalk of 2022 and the 246th for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades. Following the successful completion of the first, more spacewalks are underway wherein astronauts will install a European robotic arm on the Nauka laboratory and activate Nauka’s airlock for future spacewalk activity.

