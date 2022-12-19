Roscosmos Finds Hole In Soyuz That Caused Coolant Leak; Mulls Over Replacement Capsule

The coolant leakage from the Soyuz spacecraft resulted from a tiny hole, inspections have revealed according to the Russian space agency, Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov. Docked at the Rasset module of the International Space Station (ISS), the Soyuz spacecraft MS-22 on December 15 suffered the leak which lasted over three hours.

The incident forced the flight controllers from NASA and Roscosmos to abort a planned spacewalk which was to be carried out by cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. NASA, too, decided to postpone its planned spacewalk from December 19 to 21 as the inspection is still being carried out.

While the cause of the leak is being suspected as a micrometeoroid strike or impact of space debris, the source was the radiator of the spacecraft's cooling system.

Problem with Soyuz MS-22 on the ISS right now! pic.twitter.com/V4Ymvnn2D1 — Chris Bergin - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) December 15, 2022

"The preliminary inspection revealed that there is a tiny hole there measuring about 0.8mm, which caused the leak", Borisov told Russian media house Izvestia, per TASS News. The coolant is necessary to keep the spacecraft's systems and at an optimum temperature as it is docked outside the ISS where it is exposed to the sunlight. Currently, the space station is facing the "high beta" phase, meaning it is in constant exposure to the sun as it orbits the Earth.

It is a matter of concern as the lack of coolant in MS-22 might cause its overheating and render the spacecraft too dangerous to use. However, Borisov dismissed the claims that the temperature inside the Soyuz has exceeded 50°C. NASA had also confirmed that the temperatures are within acceptable limits.

Roscosmos mulls sending a replacement capsule

If the MS-22 becomes too dangerous to use due to eventual overheating, Roscosmos will have to send MS-23 as a replacement. This replacement is necessary as three astronauts-- NASA's Frank Rubio accompanied by Prokopyev and Petelin-- will return to Earth in the new one, if MS-22 is inoperational. Speaking to Izvestia, Borisov said that Roscosmos will consider launching MS-23 by February 19, 2023 if the MS-22 is not up to the safety standards. He also said that decisions on future plans regarding the issue will be made later this month.

The aforementioned trio is scheduled to depart from the ISS in March next year, nearly six months after they flew to the orbital outpost on September 21.