Roscosmos Head Reacts To OneWeb's Launch Agreement With SpaceX In 'venomous' Tweet

Russia has reacted to OneWeb's agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX after Russian space agency Roscosmos denied launching the UK-based firm's satellites in early March. Taking to Twitter, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin shared a picture while retweeting OneWeb's announcement about the deal with SpaceX. The former Russian Deputy Prime Minister of Russia posted the picture of a snake swallowing a rat and captioned the image "Bon Appetit".

Needless to say, Rogozin's latest attack is targeted at both OneWeb and SpaceX as the companies belong to the Western countries that have slapped strict economic sanctions on Moscow for invading Ukraine. The feud between Roscosmos and the companies began after the former demanded a guarantee from OneWeb that its satellites would not be used for military purposes and asked the UK government to lose its share in the company. SpaceX, on the other hand, is also on Rogozin's radar because of CEO Elon Musk, who has been answering to the former's barbs.

OneWeb inks deal with rival SpaceX

We are pleased to announce that we have entered into a launch agreement with @SpaceX that will enable OneWeb to resume satellite launches.



The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated later this year.



Find out more about the announcement at:https://t.co/qvSAOIP04n pic.twitter.com/AMXHEvunAj — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 21, 2022

On Monday, OneWeb revealed that it has signed an agreement with SpaceX to launch its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, meant to provide global connectivity, in 2022. The UK-based firm's announcement came over two weeks after Roscosmos said that it will not provide launch services for OneWeb satellites on the decided date of March 5. In its statement regarding the deal with SpaceX, company CEO Neil Masterson said, "We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space. With these launch plans in place, we’re on track to finish building out our full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity around the globe".

OneWeb aims to build a constellation of 648 satellites and has launched 428 satellites so far. SpaceX, which is OneWeb's rival in terms of satellite communications, has launched over 2,000 satellites in the LEO. Meanwhile, the relations between OneWeb and Roscosmos are at their lowest after Russia removed the Soyuz rocket meant for OneWeb satellites and the UK-based company withdrew its employees from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos