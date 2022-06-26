Roscosmos' Only Female Cosmonaut To Launch In SpaceX Capsule On September 1: Report

Anna Kikina, Russia's only active female cosmonaut, will board SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule on September 1 for her flight to the International Space Station (ISS). In an official statement on Telegram, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos revealed that Kikina's flight is part of the Crew-5 mission under its seat-swap agreement with NASA. Under the agreement, NASA will launch a cosmonaut in an American spacecraft in return for one of its astronaut's trips in Russia's Soyuz capsule.

"The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew 5 mission, which may include Anna Kikina, is planned for September 1", Roscosmos said as per Russian news agency, TASS. To prepare for the mission, Kikina has departed for the US where she will undergo spacesuit training, including its adjustment for individual parameters, and learn to operate the systems of the upgraded Dragon spacecraft.

Russia-US maintain space cooperation amid tensions over Ukraine war

Earlier in June, Roscosmos Director-General Dmitry Rogozin revealed that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, after discussions with the "Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other interested federal executive authorities", gave the green light to Kikina's flight. In a thread of tweets, Rogozin further said that this mission is necessary for establishing coordination among the ISS crew and their mutual learning about the spacecraft of the other country.

❗️ Премьер-министр РФ Михаил Мишустин подписал распоряжение, позволяющее Роскосмосу провести переговоры с NASA об исполнении соглашения по «перекрёстным полётам».



Документ размещен на официальном Интернет-портале правовой информации.



«Принять предложение Государственной — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) June 11, 2022

He also revealed that Roscosmos is currently waiting for NASA to name its candidate who will be launched to the ISS in a Russian spacecraft in a future mission. Scheduled for launch later this year, the Crew-5 will carry three more astronauts apart from Kikina-- NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata.

Roscosmos-NASA relations

Both the agencies are currently cooperating in space;, however, the cooperation suffered a major setback when Roscosmos suspended NASA from its joint Venus mission. Named Venera-D, it was scheduled for launch in 2029 but will now be developed and launched solely by Roscosmos. However, this was followed by a brief partnership between the two agencies, when NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth from the space station in a Russian spacecraft. Notably, Roscosmos is working on a second Venus mission which would be launched in 2034 to fetch soil samples from the planet.