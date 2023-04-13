Roscosmos Reveals Clear Plan For Shape & Creation Stages Of Russia's Orbital Station

During a meeting at the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov stated that the shape and parameters of a future orbital station, as well as the stages of its creation, were revealed by Russia's space corporation Roscosmos. "The preliminary design will be ready in the summer. Today, we already know the station’s main parameters and shape and the stages of its creation," Borisov said.

Putin noted that one of the purposes of the station would be to implement the Moon programme, reported Russian News Agency Tass. "As far as I understand, one of the functions, one of the purposes of this Russian orbital station will be, among other things, to prepare for the implementation of our plans regarding the Moon," Putin said.

According to Borisov, the new orbit and radiation environment will provide an opportunity to further develop and perfect the technologies required for deep space exploration, specifically for the Moon programme. Borisov concluded that this is one of the benefits of the new orbit and the proposed composition of Russia's upcoming space station.

"Today at my meeting with the president, in addition to approving all our proposals for the creation of the Russian Orbital Station and readiness for the transition to mass production of satellites, Vladimir Vladimirovich approved our proposal to establish an order named after Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin," Borisov added.

What is the Roscosmos project?

In April 2021, the concept of developing a Russian orbital station was introduced and research on its conceptual design is currently ongoing. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the projected costs for constructing the future Russian space station have already been determined, as of October 2022.

Vladimir Kozhevnikov, who has been appointed as the chief designer for Russia's future orbital station and serves as the deputy chief designer for Energia, a subsidiary of Roscosmos, revealed to TASS in February that the first research and energy supply module is set to launch by late 2027. The node, airlock, base, and special purpose modules are expected to launch between 2028 and 2030.