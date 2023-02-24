Roscosmos Sets Date For Launch Of Moscow’s First Post-Soviet Moon Lander

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, on February 22 announced that it is readying to launch the long-postponed Luna-25 moon lander mission—also designated the Luna-Glob-Lander— in the mid of this year 2023. It is understood that Russia's space agency plans to go ahead with the project without the cooperation of the European Space Agency (ESA) after the latter suspended ties with Russia's Luna-25, 26, and 27 missions in April 2022.

“Taking into consideration the astronomical ‘window,’ the launch of ‘Luna-25’ spacecraft is planned for 13.07.2023," said Roscosmos in a statement to Russia's state affiliated agency Tass.

The luna-25 moon lander mission has two primary scientific objectives: to study the composition of the polar regolith of the moon, and to study the plasma and dust components of the lunar polar exosphere.

The mission will be launched in July this year on a Soyuz-2 Fregat that will fire the Fregat into a lunar transfer orbit and from the lunar orbit, it will drop down to the surface. Lander will reach to the lunar south pole, the main landing site being 69.55 S, 43.54 E, north of Boguslavsky crater. The reserve landing site is at 68.77 S and 21.21 E, southwest of the Manzini crater.

"The lander is expected to operate on the lunar surface, studying surface regolith and exospheric dust and particles, for one year," according to Roscosmos and NASA.

Credit: NASA/N.P.O. Lavochkin

The lunar project initially kicked off with Roscosmos and European Space Agency (ESA)'s collaboration. But due to the Russian offensive in Ukraine, ESA’s Director General initiated a comprehensive review of all activities currently undertaken in cooperation with Russia and Ukraine. ESA, notably, discontinued cooperative activities with Russia on Luna-25, -26, and -27. And with respect to the ExoMars, the agency said that the Western sanctions would create a fundamental change of circumstances and make it impossible for ESA to implement the planned lunar cooperation. ESA secured a second flight opportunity on NASA-led Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) mission for the PROSPECT lunar drill.

In this multi-temporal illumination map of the lunar south pole, Shackleton crater (19 km diameter) is in the center, the south pole is located approximately at 9 o'clock on its rim. The map was created from images from the camera aboard the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. Credit: NASA/GSFC

Mission to Moon’s south polar region in July 2023

After decades-long hiatus and several delays, Roscosmos' press office on Wednesday announced plans to launch the moon mission in July 2023. The probe's landing site would be Moon’s south polar region near the Boguslavsky Crater. Luna will likely study the soil near the lunar south pole. Water is a key target—there may be concentrations of frozen water at or below the surface of the moon. Luna will also figure out the moon’s history and other lunar resources.

Shown here is a rendering of 13 candidate landing regions on moon. Credit: NASA

The lunar mission of Russia was originally scheduled for October 2021 and was scheduled to take off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East. It was later moved to May 2022 but faced a delay, again. The chief engineer of Russia's state NPO Lavochkin, at the time, had noted with Interfax that the mission encountered "certain problems during testing."

Latest, the mission was postponed in September 2022, after Yuri Borisov, chief of Roscosmos stated that there were discrepancies in the spacecraft’s avionics and soft-landing device that failed to meet the requirements in the tests. "In order to implement either of the options, a launch delay will be required until 2023 at the earliest," he had noted in an official statement. There were failures in the Doppler speed and distance sensors, both manufactured by the Russian government-owned firm— Rostech State Corporation. If launched this year, the Luna-25 lunar probe will be the first lunar project for Russia since 1976.

Last April, as the European Space Agency (ESA) scrapped the cooperation, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in a state address, noted that Roscosmos would soon “resume the lunar program" and that the lunar mission will be launched and all plans will be implemented “despite difficulties and attempts to interfere from the outside.”