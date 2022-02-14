Roscosmos To Launch 'Soyuz Rocket' With Supplies To ISS On Feb 15; Here's How To Watch

Russian space agency Roscosmos will launch its Soyuz rocket with supplies and equipment for the crew of Expedition-66 aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The launch is scheduled for February 15 and will be conducted at the Vostok launch complex in Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome. Taking to Twitter, Roscosmos revealed that preparations for the launch are almost complete.

"At Baikonur, preparations for the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with a cargo ship #Progress MS-19, which is scheduled for February 15, are nearing completion", the Russian Space Agency wrote in its tweet.

На Байконуре подходит к завершению подготовка к пуску ракеты-носителя «Союз-2.1а» с грузовым кораблем #ПрогрессМС19, который запланирован на 15 февраля 🚀



Понедельник — резервный день в подготовке ракеты космического назначения: https://t.co/1zL7Io1aij pic.twitter.com/CxtgLBns4G — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) February 14, 2022

How you can watch the launch live?

The launch is scheduled for February 15 at 9:55 am (IST), and interested viewers can get live updates from Roscosmos' official Twitter handle. On the other hand, NASA would also live stream the launch on NASA Television, the NASA app, and its official social media handles. The live coverage would begin at 9:30 am before the liftoff.

The Soyuz rocket, mounted with the Progress MS-19 spacecraft, would reach the space station after two days. NASA would also provide coverage of the docking at the ISS starting at 12 pm on February 17 before the Progress spacecraft gets linked to the Russian Poisk docking compartment at 12:36 pm on the same day.

What is spacecraft carrying for Expedition-66?

According to NASA, the spacecraft will lift off from the Baikonur cosmodrome with almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies for the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station. In the latest mission update by Roscosmos, a general test was conducted to test the functioning of the systems with an imitation of the flight of a launch vehicle until the separation of the ship. The agency said that the day before the launch, February 14, would be dedicated to "spills", wherein the leak tests of pipelines through which fuel carrier tanks get refuelled will be conducted followed by additional packing of the equipment to be delivered. First developed under the Soviet Union in the 1970s, the Progress spacecraft is Roscosmos' main spacecraft for transporting supplies to the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos