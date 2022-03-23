Russia Alleges Elon Musk Raised Cost Of Starlink Services After Deploying It In Ukraine

Seemingly irked over SpaceX offering help to Ukraine, Russia has now pointed out that the company has raised the price of its Starlink services and space launches by a significant margin. In a recent tweet, Russian space agency Director General Dmitry Rogozin wrote that the price for Starlink services, Starlink terminals and targeted launches have increased by 11%, 20% and 8% respectively. The Elon Musk-led firm had recently activated its Starlink satellite internet services over Ukraine after the now war-ravaged country suffered communication problems following Russia's invasion on February 24.

Сначала SpaceX сообщил о поставке на Украину тысяч единиц абонентского оборудования космического интернета Starlink, https://t.co/3VHFoQb54r — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 23, 2022

а потом поднял на свои услуги цену:

- на 11% на услуги Starlink

- на 20% на терминалы Starlink

- на 8% на целевые запуски (67 млн $ за Falcon 9).https://t.co/uJMZBGPboN



Кому война, а кому - мать родная. — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 23, 2022

With his latest message, Rogozin is likely targeting SpaceX for benefitting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis as he has already engaged in an ugly spat with the company. Recently, the spat was fuelled after CEO Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin for combat, something which left the Russian officials red-faced.

SpaceX cites inflation for the price hike

A report by SpaceNews revealed that SpaceX has blamed the rising inflation for the rise in prices of Starlink services and launch costs. The internet service which was $99 in the US has climbed to $110 with an 11% increase and the price of terminals which used to be $499 in the US increased to $549 for those who had already paid a deposit and $599 for new customers marking a 20% rise.

In a message addressed to its customers, SpaceX said as per SpaceNews, "The sole purpose of these adjustments is to keep pace with rising inflation." The launch costs, on the other hand, have been fixed at $67 million for a Falcon 9 and $97 million for a Falcon Heavy launch. In addition to this, SpaceX would now charge $1.1 million to launch 200 kilograms of payload into sun-synchronous orbits under its smallsat rideshare program. With an increment of 10%, the company would charge an additional $5,500 for extra payload.

Earlier on March 14, even Musk had tweeted that his aerospace firm along with his electric car company Tesla is "seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics." Recently, SpaceX inked a deal with UK-based satellite communication company OneWeb for satellite launches after Russia ended ties with the latter.

Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Image: AP