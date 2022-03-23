Russia Launches Military Satellite In 2nd Successful Mission Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia, on Tuesday, March 22, completed another successful rocket launch this time for a military communications satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. This marked Moscow's second successful mission after the Russian forces entered Ukraine for a 'military operation', as President Vladimir Putin calls it. According to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti, the Meridian-M communications satellite was mounted atop the Soyuz 2.1a rocket which lifted off from the Plesetsk State Testing Cosmodrome at 6:18 pm (IST).

In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said as per Ria Novosti, "On March 22 at 15:48 Moscow time, from the launcher No. 3 of pad No. 43 of the Plesetsk State Testing Cosmodrome, the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces of Russia successfully launched the Soyuz-2.1a medium-class launch vehicle with the Meridian- M". The Ministry further informed that the "Meridian" series satellites are used to provide communication between sea vessels and ice reconnaissance aircraft to their stations in Northern Sea Route and would expand communication capabilities of stations in northern Siberia and the regions in the far East.

Russian space agency's Director General Dmitry Rogozin also shared glimpses of the launch while lauding the crew of the Plesetsk cosmodrome. "I congratulate the command of the Space Forces and the combat crew of the Plesetsk cosmodrome on the successful completion of the work. Technique did not disappoint, people even more so (sic)", he wrote on Twitter in Russian.

Поздравляю командование Космических войск и боевой расчет космодрома Плесецк с успешным завершением работы.

Техника не подвела, люди тем более. pic.twitter.com/Qo2xhbmjpp — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 22, 2022

Russia completes second launch since Ukraine invasion

The latest mission marked Russia's second successful rocket launch as Roscosmos sent three of its cosmonauts- Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov to the International Space Station (ISS) on March 19. The trio had sparked a debate around the world after they arrived at the orbiting laboratory donning yellow and blue spacesuits which resembled the Ukrainian flag. However, the speculations were soon subsided by Rogozin who scoffed at the idea saying the colour yellow is just a colour and has nothing to do with Ukraine. Russia's rebellious behaviour after sanctions imposed on it by the western countries has caused an end to the former's cooperation with many space agencies and even threatened the fate of the ISS.

Image: Twitter/@Rogozin