Russia Offers Module Of Its Space Station To BRICS Nations - What's In It For India?

Russia has proposed a tempting offer to BRICS nations of developing a specialised module for its upcoming Russian Orbital Station (ROS). According to Russian media Sputnik, this module will be dedicated to national space programs of the BRICS, an acronym for the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa bloc. The idea was proposed recently by Roscosmos Director General Yuri Borisov at the BRICS joint committee on space cooperation inviting the nations to utilise the ROS which will be operational from 2028.

Russia-based space enterprise S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia is currently making a preliminary design of the space station and the construction will be underway soon. The first ROS module is targeted for launch in 2027. The developers plan to make it operational before the decommissioning of the International Space Station (ISS) in 2031. The ISS is currently operated by five nations -- Russia, the US, the UK, France and Canada.

Notably, the timeline of Russia's transition to its own orbital space station fits perfectly since Borisov recently announced Roscosmos' participation in managing the ISS until 2028.

How will the proposal benefit India?

If the BRICS nations accept the proposal, India can be assured to have a zero-gravity space habitat where its astronauts can conduct research and experiments. Besides, the ROS also reportedly has several advantages which will prove useful to scientists.

Nathan Eismont, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences Space Research Institute, told Sputnik that the ROS will provide constant viewing of the polar regions which is not possible from the ISS. Besides, the astronauts will be able to explore the entire surface of the Earth since the ROS will be in a sun-synchronous orbit.

During PM Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June, India signed the Artemis Accords with the US for the peaceful and sustainable exploration of space. Besides, ISRO and NASA also inked a deal for sending an Indian astronaut to the ISS in 2024. With the acceptance of Roscosmos' proposal, India's space capabilities will get a boost as it will have multiple options for collaborations regarding human spaceflights. The last time an Indian national went to space was on April 3, 1984. Air Force pilot Rakesh Sharma flew to the Russian Salyut space station with two Soviet cosmonauts and spent eight days in orbit.

With India, accepting the offer, the frequency of sending Indian astronauts to space is bound to increase.