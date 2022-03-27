Russia Remembers Yuri Gagarin On Death Anniversary; Slams West For 'erasing His Name'

Russia, on March 27, carried out a commemorative rally near the village of Novoselovo in the Vladimir Oblast region to pay tribute to Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and Vladimir Seregin on their death anniversary. The rally was organised near the village of Novoselovo in the Vladimir Oblast region, the site where the duo was killed in the crash of a MiG-15 UTI fighter jet. Russian space agency Roscosmos's Director-General Dmitry Rogozin attended the rally where he paid his respect to the "first cosmonaut of mankind" and the "hero of the Soviet Union" while slamming west for its alleged attempt to erase Gagarin's name from history.

Памятный митинг на месте гибели первого космонавта человечества Юрия Гагарина и командира полка, героя Советского Союза, летчика Владимира Серегина прошел около деревни Новоселово во Владимирской области.

В нем приняли участие депутаты и сенаторы Федерального Собрания, врио pic.twitter.com/wnWvaxvLXT — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 27, 2022

In a thread of tweets, Rogozin revealed that the event was attended by deputies and senators of the Federal Assembly, acting Governor of the Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeev, Head of the Cosmonaut Training Center, Maxim Kharlamov, commander and members of the Roscosmos cosmonaut corps as well as the local residents. Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin, on April 12, 1961, became the first person to visit outer space when he completed an orbit around the Earth.

Rogozin slams 'western warmongers'

In his address in the rally, Rogozin alleged that an American charitable organization named Space Foundation renamed the educational event named "Yuri's Night", which was held annually to honour "the great representative of mankind" and Russia's first cosmonaut. Stating that this was an attempt to wrest Gagarin's name from history, Rogozin said that this move of the west is similar to erasing the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War.

"When we see that the name of Gagarin is being crossed out in the West from the history of world cosmonautics when some events, they not only cross out Gagarin, they even cross out the name Yuri. An attempt to wrest the name of Gagarin from history is the same as wresting from history the great Victory, which was given by the colossal blood of our grandfathers and grandmothers", the Roscosmos chief said as per his tweet. "That is why Yuri Gagarin is on our banner today, he is alive and leads the Russian Army into battle against the collective Bandera Judas of Ukraine, against the Nazis and their collaborators, against Western warmongers", he further said.

However, a report by USA Today said that Space Foundation did change the name of the event from 'Yuri's Night' to "A Celebration of Space: Discover What's Next", but would still honour the Russian cosmonaut.

Image: Twitter/@Rogozin