Following up on its threatening statements, the Russian space agency on Friday removed the OneWeb spacecraft, loaded with internet satellites, from its Soyuz rocket. The development comes after Russia had demanded a guarantee from UK-based OneWeb by March 4, that its satellites will not be used for military purposes. Since OneWeb refused to make any such promises, Roscosmos has scrubbed the launch that was targeted for March 5 to install 36 satellites for the former's internet constellation.

The Russian agency even live-streamed the removal of OneWeb satellites from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. OneWeb aims to build a constellation of 648 internet-providing satellites and has 428 of them so far. It was reportedly planning to launch the remaining satellites by August this year, however, this now seems unlikely owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

OneWeb withdraws its employees from Baikonur

The Russia-Ukraine crisis had resulted in Roscosmos breaking ties with other space agencies alongside the withdrawal of employees from each other's offices. OneWeb, on the other hand, also ordered its employees to leave the Baikonur launch center, which was a result of Russia's ultimatum to the company, SpaceNews reported. On March 3, the company even announced on Twitter that its "board has voted to suspend all launches from Baikonur".

In addition to the ultimatum, Russia had laid another condition for launching OneWeb satellites. The condition was for the UK government to relinquish its stake in OneWeb. This demand was rejected by the UK as UK's Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwaetend tweeted, "There's no negotiation on OneWeb: the UK Government is not selling its share. We are in touch with other shareholders to discuss next steps... (sic)".

Roscosmos withdraws employees from ESA's launch site

After the European Space Agency (ESA) said that it will implement the sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, Roscosmos ordered its employees to leave the Kourou spaceport in South America's French Guiana. In a latest tweet, the Russian agency informed that a total of 85 Russians have returned to Moscow from the Guiana space center.

Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos