Russia Says It Sees No Prospects Of Treaty Prohibiting Deployment Of Weapons In Space

Russia’s permanent representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, has said that there are no positive prospects of any agreement that prohibits the deployment of weapons in space. The official made this statement during a press conference on Wednesday while claiming that the US is doing the same, which needs to be counteracted by Russia.

"All these initiatives, including the idea to develop a treaty to prevent the deployment of weapons in space that we have been promoting at the Geneva Conference on Disarmament together with the Chinese, are blocked by Western countries", Ulyanov said per TASS News. "This has been going on for years. I don’t see any positive prospects at this point".

The US and Russia have been at loggerheads on various fronts including the space domain since the cold war, which saw the two countries use other nations (Afghanistan, Vietnam, and The Korean Peninsula) as proxies to further their ideologies. It was the same cold war, which also fuelled the US to land astronauts on the Moon first in 1969 after Russia became the first country to launch the world's first satellite Sputnik in 1957 and the first human to space (Yuri Gagarin) in 1961.

America's paranoia over space war

The US, on multiple instances, has expressed its concern over Russia's space-based weapons testing which might impact its deterrence. One of these instances was Washington's objection to the risky anti-satellite weapons test which was conducted on November 15 by Russia and left a cloud of debris that threatened the International Space Station (ISS) and the resident astronauts.

Russia fired a missile to destroy a Soviet-era satellite, which produced 1,500 pieces of debris, and attracted sharp criticism from the major countries including the US and the UK. Following the test, US Vice President Kamala Harris, in April, announced that the US will not conduct any anti-satellite missile tests and called on other nations to follow the same commitment. This announcement was fuelled by the fear that Russia is developing its fleet of weapon carrying satellites that can destroy the ones installed by the US and cripple the latter's communication systems.

Earlier in August this year, the US Space Command issued a report claiming that Russia fired another space-based anti-satellite weapon non-destructive test. The report also said that it released a new object close to another Russian satellite "which displayed characteristics of a space-based weapon", per Space.com. Apart from Russia, China is also perceived as a threat to the US from space and the latest test in October this year by Beijing amplified America's paranoia.

The Pentagon had revealed that China tested what is called a Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) which can launch hypersonic missiles from low-Earth orbit to targets right below them and evade early warning systems. Needless to say, each of these missiles might be equipped with nuclear warheads, which is any country's worst nightmare.