Russia To Activate New Robotic Arm On ISS Amid Threats To End Space Cooperation

While the Russian space agency’s chief Dmitry Rogozin is threatening to end cooperation aboard the International Space Station (ISS), two Russian cosmonauts will step out of the laboratory to activate a robotic arm. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev will step out of their hatch on April 18 and again on April 28 for the job, NASA revealed. The activation process will be executed under spacewalks 52 and 53, each of which would last for about seven hours.

NASA will provide coverage of two Russian spacewalks on April 18 and 28 as cosmonauts work to activate a new robotic arm attached to the Nauka module. More details...https://t.co/YekZykbqZI — International Space Station (@Space_Station) April 13, 2022

Russian spacewalks follow boycott threats

According to NASA, the Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the ISS to activate the robotic arm which is attached to the Nauka module. Both Artemyev and Matveev would step out of their Poisk module on the station’s Russian segment at 7:55 pm (IST) for each of the spacewalks.

"During the first spacewalk, the cosmonauts will install and connect a control panel for the European robotic arm, a 37-foot-long manipulator system mounted to the recently arrived Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. They will also remove protective covers from the arm and install handrails on Nauka. The arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the station", NASA said in a statement.

During the second spacewalk, which is scheduled for April 28, the cosmonauts would remove thermal blankets which covered the arm for protection during its July 2021 launch with Nauka. "They will also flex the arm’s joints, release launch restraints, and monitor the arm’s ability to use two grapple fixtures", NASA added.

Interestingly, the forthcoming mission will be Mateev's first of his career whereas it would be the fourth of Artemyev’s career. Besides, the duo will participate in the fourth spacewalk of 2022 and the 249th overall spacewalk conducted for assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

It is worth noting, that the forthcoming installation mission by Russia follows threats from Moscow to end cooperation aboard the space station.

How to watch the spacewalks?

NASA would air the spacewalks on its official website and social media handles on the aforementioned dates. The live coverage would begin at 7:30 pm (IST) and the cosmonauts would exit their module at 7;55 pm (IST) both on April 18 and April 28.

(Image: NASA)