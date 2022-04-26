Russia To Integrate Its Communication Satellites With China's; Manned Missions In Pipeline

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin has revealed that Russia will integrate its satellites with China's cluster to develop satellite surveillance and communications constellations. This announcement comes after Moscow signed a deal with China's Navigation Satellite System Commission on cooperation between Russia's Glonass and the latter's satellite navigational system- Beidou. Speaking at the Sfera International Navigational Forum on Tuesday, Rogozin said as per TASS news agency, "Cooperation between Glonass and Beidou can quite spread to communications and surveillance clusters".

Notably, Russia's idea of collaborating with Beijing over navigational satellite networks is not new as Sergey Dubik, Roscosmos Deputy CEO for the Exercise of State Powers, announced the same in July 2019. According to TASS, Dubik had said that Russia and China would mutually host three measuring navigational stations for their respective systems in their respective territories.

Sino-Russia cooperation in space

Apart from cooperation over satellite communications, Russia is also aiming to partner with China for manned space missions in the future. "Considering the strategic nature of partnership relations between Russia and China, we will, undoubtedly, develop cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of manned cosmonautics", Roscosmos said as per China Global Television Network (CGTN). In addition to this, Rogozin had said that he is looking to collaborate with China on several more fronts such as building modules for the latter's space station.

To further cement the space cooperation between Russia and China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin is inviting astronauts to join the developmental work for Beijing's space station. According to CGTN, Russian Space Policy Institute head, Ivan Moiseyev, had revealed that both countries have also agreed on a five-year space cooperation program for 2023-2028.

Under this program, the Sino-Russian partnership will conduct crewed spaceflights, exploration missions to the Moon, and deep space exploration missions. In addition to this, launches for Earth remote sensing and navigation will also be carried out. Earlier this month, Rogozin had stated that the western sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine won't cause much harm. He had also asserted that Roscosmos would partner up with "leading space powers" like China for completing Russian projects which are too many and too huge to be affected by the west.