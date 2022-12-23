Russia To Launch Rescue Operation To Bring The Space Station Crew After Soyuz Capsule Leak

Russia is deciding to launch a "rescue" operation to bring home three stranded crew members after their Soyuz crew capsule sprung a "significant leak." On Thursday, NASA and Roscosmos issued a statement that they were investigating how the coolant leak happened when cosmonauts were preparing for a routine spacewalk. Russian flight controllers had observed a "visible stream of flakes" at around 7:45 p.m. EST (12:45 a.m. GMT Thursday), forcing them to abort the mission, confirmed NASA on December 15, 2022.

"The leak was first detected when pressure sensors in the spacecraft’s cooling loop showed low readings. At the time of the leak, Roscosmos cosmonauts were preparing to conduct a spacewalk. "The spacewalk was postponed, so no crew members exited the space station or were exposed to the leaking coolant," read the statement issued by NASA on its official website.

"NASA provided an additional inspection of the Soyuz exterior using the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm on December 18. Images and data are being analysed by Roscosmos. The agency is also closely monitoring Soyuz spacecraft temperatures, which remain within acceptable limits. "NASA and Roscosmos are continuing to work together on a course of action following the ongoing analysis," the statement read.

Another Soyuz spacecraft to be launched soon to bring back MS-22's crew members to Earth

As of now, the space agency has not yet decided how to get the capsule's crew members back to Earth. The team would either launch another Soyuz to retrieve the stranded crew members or ask them to return on the same leaky capsule without most of its coolant, according to The Guardian.

"They’re looking at late February to send up the next Soyuz vehicle," said Joel Montalbano, Nasa’s ISS programme manager, who was also on the call. Notably, if the next Soyuz vehicle is launched, the damaged spaceship would return to Earth without crew members.

