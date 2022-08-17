Russian Cosmonaut Forced To Abort Spacewalk After Power Fluctuation In Spacesuit

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was forced to abort his spacewalk on August 17 after his Orlan spacesuit suffered issues with the power supply. Artemyev stepped out with fellow cosmonaut Denis Matveyev to install two cameras on the European Robotic Arm (ERA) installed on Russia's segment of the International Space Station (ISS). The objective also included the removal of launch restraint rings to make the ERA manipulator lighter.

Russian cosmonaut makes a narrow escape

After reporting a voltage fluctuation in the battery power of his Orlan spacesuit, Exp 67 commander Oleg Artemyev has safely returned to the Poisk airlock until flight controllers can assess further. pic.twitter.com/LoQi2u6yUz — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 17, 2022

"After reporting a voltage fluctuation in the battery power of his Orlan spacesuit, Exp 67 commander Oleg Artemyev has safely returned to the Poisk airlock until flight controllers can assess further", the official handle of the ISS wrote in a tweet. During the spacewalk, formally called extravehicular activity (EVA) was aborted in two hours, however, the cosmonauts managed to install one of the cameras on the ERA. Matveyev was supposed to maneuver the arm to install the second camera when the incident occurred.

Following Artemyev's return to Russia's Poisk module, Matveyev secured the rest of the equipment before heading back inside the ISS after his teammate. During the live stream of the spacewalk by NASA, the ground support was heard saying "drop everything and start going back right away" to avoid any tragedy.

Artemyev and Matveev have installed the first of two cameras on the European robotic arm. Providing spacewalk support from inside the station, Sergey Korsakov will maneuver the arm so they can install the second. pic.twitter.com/5st2W0nSeT — International Space Station (@Space_Station) August 17, 2022

According to TASS News, this was the seventh spacewalk for Artemyev whereas his partner Matveyev stepped out for the third EVA of his career. Notably, Artemyev also marked his second spacewalk in two months as his last assignment with European astronaut Samantha Christoforetti on July 21. This day was historic for Christoforetti as she became the first woman from Europe to conduct a spacewalk that lasted for seven hours.

During their assignment, both Artemyev and Christoforetti deployed ten nanosatellites under the Radioskaf scientific and educational experiment program. With this achievement, the duo also created a record for the deployment of the most nanosatellites during a single spacewalk.

"Thank you all in Europe, Moscow, Houston and on the space station”, the Italian astronaut tweeted. “Thanks for working to make this possible, thanks for the training, the planning, the real-time support, the videos and pictures, the trust and the encouragement. It was a dream come true".