Russian Cosmonauts Aborts ISS Spacewalk Mission After finding A Leak From Soyuz Spacecraft

After mission controllers noticed "significant leaking" from a docked Soyuz spacecraft, the planned spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station was cancelled, confirmed NASA today on December 15, 2022. Russian flight controllers observed a "visible stream of flakes" at around 7:45 pm EST (12:45 am GMT Thursday) that forced them to abort the mission.

"Ground teams at Mission Control in Moscow continue to assess a coolant leak detected from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station. As a result, the planned Dec 14 Roscosmos spacewalk was canceled to allow time to evaluate the fluid and potential impacts to the integrity of the Soyuz spacecraft," read the official statement issued by NASA.

Tonight's spacewalk with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin is on standby as mission controllers assess flakes seen leaking from the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship. pic.twitter.com/jC5X1oaEDh — International Space Station (@Space_Station) December 15, 2022

"Tonight’s spacewalk has been cancelled because of an observed leak of what is believed to be a cooling substance from the Soyuz MS-22," said Nasa commentator Rob Navias in a broadcast from Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. "We noticed a visible stream of flakes coming from the aft of the Soyuz near the instrumentation and propulsion module that was indicative of a leak," Navias added.

Taking to Twitter, the international space station shared footage of snowflake-like particles spraying from the rear section of the capsule. Notably, the incident occurred just minutes before two of the Roscosmos cosmonauts, crew commander Sergey Prokopyev and flight engineer Dimitri Petelin, were preparing for a spacewalk. According to an official statement released by NASA on its official website, the experts in Russia were evaluating the nature of the fluid and what impact it may have on the integrity of the Soyuz spacecraft.

The international space agency revealed that the International Space Station (ISS) crew was out of danger. However, this isn't the first time that a planned spacewalk was postponed; earlier in November, the spacewalk mission was postponed due to a fault in the cooling pumps in the cosmonauts' spacesuits, said Navias.

"NASA and Roscosmos will continue to work together to determine the next course of action following the ongoing analysis.The crew members aboard the space station are safe and were not in any danger during the leak," said NASA.

