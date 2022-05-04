Russian Firm Gets Onboard In Creating National Orbital Station After Country's ISS Exit

Just days after announcing its exit from the International Space Station (ISS), Russia's state-run space agency Roscosmos will now build a new Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS). This announcement was made by Alexey Varochko, the CEO of Roscosmos's Khrunichev Center. Speaking with TASS news agency on Wednesday, Varochko said, "If there is the need for our participation, we will, of course, offer with pleasure our capabilities for creating a new Russian station within the shortest time possible."

Notably, it was the Khrunichev Center that helped build modules for Soviet-era orbital stations and also contributed to the development of the ISS. Recalling his company's contribution, Varochko said that they "have retained both equipment and competences" stating that it assembled the modules in collaboration with the Energia Space Rocket Corporation.

According to TASS, Yury Borisov, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister first flagged the idea of a Russian-built orbital station back in April 2021 citing the condition of the ISS. The outpost is planned for a launch in 2025 and the Energia Space Rocket Corporation has been asked to develop the first basic module for the station.

China might join Russia in its quest

It would not be a surprise if China offers support to Russia in developing the new orbital station considering the previous deals between the two sides. Moscow has already struck a deal with Beijing for building an international lunar station around the moon. This was decided under an agreement that was signed between Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and China National Space Administration (CNSA) head Zhang Kejian.

In addition to this, the two sides had also inked a deal in 2017 regarding a space cooperation programme that was planned for 2018 to 2022. Under this programme, Russia and China had agreed to collaborate on subjects such as the study of the Moon and deep space, space research and related technologies along with satellites and their use among others. Earlier, a report released by Wu Yanhua, Director of the CNSA, revealed that China has set ambitious space goals for the next five years, and completing its own space station is one of them.

China had launched 'Tianhe', the first module of its space station named Tiangong in May 2021. This space station, which would have three modules, is being developed by the Chinese Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and its construction is likely to be completed before 2025. According to multiple media reports, China is inviting other nations to help complete its space station, something which might draw Russia's help. In return, China might also provide technical assistance to Russia in completing the ROSS.