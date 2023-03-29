Last Updated:

Russia's Damaged Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Makes Landing In Kazakhstan; WATCH

Russia's Soyuz MS-22 space capsule made its landing in Kazakhstan two hours after undocking from the ISS on March 28. The capsule returned with no astronauts.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft made a safe landing in Kazakhstan after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) on March 28. It was launched to the space lab in September 2022 with three astronauts, one from NASA and two from Russia, for their six-month-long mission. This plan, however, was changed after the Soyuz was hit by a micrometeoroid last December which caused it to leak coolant in outer space. 

As a change of plan, mission controllers then decided to bring the capsule back and send a replacement Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on February 24. Just two hours after undocking from the ISS on March 28, a charred unmanned MS-22 made a parachute landing near the Kazakh city.

Engineers at Russia's space agency Roscosmos will investigate the cause of the coolant leak, although a micrometeoroid strike is the most convincing answer as of now. 

MS-23 takes over for MS-22 at the ISS

The replacement MS-23 spacecraft was launched last month to rescue NASA's Frank Rubio and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. Their stay has been extended to September of this year, making them residents of the ISS for a full year. MS-23 had blasted off with 429 kg of cargo which includes medical equipment, cleaning and atmosphere management tools, air revitalization and water supply equipment and other apparatus. As of now, there are eleven astronauts aboard the space station as four more were added when NASA and SpaceX launched the Crew-6 mission on March 2. 

