Russia's Damaged Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Makes Landing In Kazakhstan; WATCH

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft made a safe landing in Kazakhstan after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) on March 28. It was launched to the space lab in September 2022 with three astronauts, one from NASA and two from Russia, for their six-month-long mission. This plan, however, was changed after the Soyuz was hit by a micrometeoroid last December which caused it to leak coolant in outer space.

The #Soyuz MS-22 landed without passengers in Kazakhstan today, less than two hours after undocking from the @Space_Station.

The capsule suffered a coolant leak in orbit. Following inspections by the #EuropeanRoboticArm 🦾, engineers will now investigate the cause on #Earth. pic.twitter.com/uQ01vnpFCr — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) March 28, 2023

The passengerless Soyuz MS-22 crew ship undocked from the station at 5:57am ET today and will land in Kazakhstan less than two hours later. More... https://t.co/4KiXKE0lSB pic.twitter.com/pYOVGt3qTU — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 28, 2023

As a change of plan, mission controllers then decided to bring the capsule back and send a replacement Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on February 24. Just two hours after undocking from the ISS on March 28, a charred unmanned MS-22 made a parachute landing near the Kazakh city.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft safely returned to Earth earlier today. pic.twitter.com/r9tLx7eOga — Primal Space (@thePrimalSpace) March 28, 2023

Engineers at Russia's space agency Roscosmos will investigate the cause of the coolant leak, although a micrometeoroid strike is the most convincing answer as of now.

(Rescue operations being carried out after Soyuz landing; Image: Roscosmos)

MS-23 takes over for MS-22 at the ISS

The replacement MS-23 spacecraft was launched last month to rescue NASA's Frank Rubio and cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin. Their stay has been extended to September of this year, making them residents of the ISS for a full year. MS-23 had blasted off with 429 kg of cargo which includes medical equipment, cleaning and atmosphere management tools, air revitalization and water supply equipment and other apparatus. As of now, there are eleven astronauts aboard the space station as four more were added when NASA and SpaceX launched the Crew-6 mission on March 2.