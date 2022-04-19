Russia's Dmitry Rogozin Responds To Kamala Harris' Call For Banning Anti-satellite Weapons

Russia's space agency Chief Dmitry Rogozin has responded to US Vice President Kamala Harris' appeal to ban the use of anti-satellite weapons (ASAT). In his fresh attack, Rogoin implied that the US is acting exactly the opposite of what it says claiming that the Biden administration has completed testing anti-sat weapons. Quoting Harris' address at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister wrote, "I am translating into Russian what she said: the United States has completed a series of tests of anti-satellite weapons and put them into service with the US Space Force".

Вице-президент Соединенных Штатов Камала Харрис, выступая на базе ВВС США Ванденберг в штате Калифорния, заявила, что "США берут на себя обязательство не проводить испытания противоспутникового оружия и призывают другие страны присоединиться к ним". pic.twitter.com/iQxxLAIgii — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 19, 2022

Перевожу на русский язык ею сказанное: Соединенные Штаты завершили серию испытаний противоспутникового оружия и поставили его на вооружение Космических сил США. pic.twitter.com/6sbui2MG96 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) April 19, 2022

An anti-satellite weapon is used when a country wants to eliminate its defunct satellite or spacecraft from the low-Earth orbit (LEO). While this practice has been fairly common in the past, it creates a huge amount of space debris which pose threat to functioning satellites and even the International Space Station (ISS).

Harris calls on India, Russia to follow the US

Harris on Monday announced that the US has imposed a unilateral ban on the use of ASAT weapons in order to restrict the increment in space debris. Underscoring the growing junk in LEO due to previous tests by the US, Russia and China, Harris hoped that these nations including India would follow the footsteps of the Biden Administration. "Simply put, these tests are dangerous. And we will not conduct them", said the US VP according to The Associated Press.

Harris also criticised Moscow for its "reckless" and "irresponsible" action when it launched a missile in November 2021 to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite. The missile attack resulted in an estimated 1,500 pieces of space debris causing an existential crisis to the ISS astronauts and functional satellites. Meanwhile, China remains in the light of suspicion as a report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) claims that Beijing might be planning to use advanced space mechanisms to jam America's sophisticated weapons systems.

Image: AP/Twitter/@Rogozin