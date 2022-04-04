Last Updated:

Russia's Ex-Dy PM Calls Out NATO On Its Birthday, Labels It 'ugly Daughter Of Cold War'

Russia's former Deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin also posted a satellite image of NATO's office in Belgium and asked the organisation's Jens Stoltenberg to wave.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has turned 73 years old on April 4 and Russia has acknowledged the organisation's birthday with a rather harsh remark. Kremlin space agency Roscosmos' head and Russia's former Deputy PM Dmitry Rogozin posted a tweet calling out NATO while labelling it "the ugly daughter of the Cold War." Rogozin even shared a satellite image of NATO's office in Belgium and asked the organisation's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to wave.

"On April 4, 1949, NATO was born - the ugly daughter of the Cold War. On its birthday, NATO can admire its office from a satellite image from the Roscosmos spacecraft. Stoltenberg, raise your head and wave your hand! We are watching you. Bear in mind", Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

It is pertinent to note that NATO was established in the year 1949 and was a brainchild of the United States as it aimed to contain communism endorsed by the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR of former Russia) within and around Europe. The group which began with 12 founding members under US President Harry Truman has now spanned out to 30 countries. While Russia's dislike of NATO is driven by its history, Moscow is also upset due to the Soviet-era entity's attempt to aid Ukraine. It is worth noting, that Russia's offensive against Kyiv also began on February 24 in the context of the latter's willingness in joining NATO. 

However, what's also worth mentioning is that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dropped the idea of joining NATO and is now seeking neutrality in peace talks with Russia.

Rogozin's attacks against the West

While the Russian forces are launching attacks on Ukrainian soil, Rogozin has taken the fight into space as he has recently denied cooperating in managing the International Space Station (ISS). The former Russian Deputy PM has demanded the removal of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries or else the space station "will die by its own death." Managed by five countries- Russia, Japan, the US, Europe and Canada, the Russian space agency, using its spacecraft, is responsible for performing manoeuvres that keep the ISS from falling into the Earth. 

