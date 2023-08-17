Russia's Luna-25 Mission Enters Moon's Orbit, On Track For August 21 Landing

Russia, on August 16, announced that its Luna 25 lander has entered the Moon's orbit. "All Luna-25 systems are functioning normally, communication with it is stable. Sessions are being taken to measure the current navigational parameters," Russian space agency, Roscosmos said in a post on Telegram.

Luna 25 was launched aboard the Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 10 and is the first Moon mission from Russian soil in 47 years after Luna 24.

(Luna 25 lander photographed with an onboard camera. Image: Roscosmos)

Luna 25 vs Chandrayaan-3

Russia opted for a short path that took the mission to the Moon quicker than India's Chandrayaan-3 mission that launched on July 14. Several reports say the two missions will land on the same day on August 23, however, Roscosmos announced via Telegram that the landing is targeted for August 21. ISRO, on the other hand, has confirmed that the landing is on August 23 at 5:47 pm. Both dates, however, could be extended if the landing locations are unfavourable.

Luna 25 used the Earth's gravity to slingshot directly toward the Moon (see picture below) whereas Chandrayaan-3 (the integrated Lunar Module and Propulsion Module) first circled the Earth multiple times in an elliptical orbit and then around the Moon.

(Luna 25 mission profile; Image: Roscosmos)

(Chandrayaan-3 mission profile; Image: ISRO)

On August 17, ISRO announced that the Lander Module (LM) and the Propulsion Module (PM) have separated from each other and Vikram has attained a near-circular orbit of 153X163 km. This will further be reduced to a 100 km circular orbit before making a touchdown.

Notably, both missions will land on the South Pole of the Moon which is believed to be rich in ice deposits hidden inside craters. These ice deposits can prove immensely beneficial for future space exploration and colonisation of the Moon considering their usage for oxygen and rocket fuel production.

The Vikram lander weighs 1,752 kg and has three payloads that will examine the Moon's characteristics such as thermal properties, seismicity and plasma density near the lunar atmosphere. As for the Luna 25, it weighs 1,800 kg and is carrying 31 kg of payload to analyse the lunar soil, study the Moon's atmosphere and radiation levels and take pictures of its landing site which is the 95-km-wide Boguslawsky Crater. But, a major difference between the two missions is their lifespan. While Vikram will last for 14 Earth days, Luna 25 is designed to last for a full year.

Another major difference is a rover which is part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission but not of Luna 25. The 26 kg rover Pragyan will roll out of Vikram after the touchdown and use two of its payloads for chemical analysis of the lunar soil.