Russia's Only Female Cosmonaut To Visit ISS In Sept Aboard SpaceX's Dragon Capsule

The 37-year-old engineer will board SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-5 mission under a cross-flight deal that Roscosmos had signed with NASA.

Harsh Vardhan
Russia

Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos


Russian space agency Roscosmos’ only female cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in September this year, the agency confirmed on January 20. It was reported that the 37-year-old engineer will board SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-5 mission under a cross-flight deal that Roscosmos had signed with NASA. Taking to Twitter, Roscosmos confirmed that Kikina is in the main crew of the Crew Dragon spacecraft whereas NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio will board the Soyuz spacecraft, as per the deal.

Roscosmos, however, had revealed that Anna Kikina and Rubio will launch aboard spacecraft’s of their respective countries if the deal does not work out. In a second tweet, the agency informed that Kikina has been selected alongside cosmonauts Sergey Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin, although she will accompany NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata if she flies with SpaceX.

Kikina set to become 5th Russian woman to visit space

Ready to make her first flight, Kikina would be only the 5th female cosmonaut from Russia to be launched into space. According to a Phys.org report, Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to reach space on June 16, 1963, followed by Svetlana Savitskaya, who was the second to reach low-Earth orbit. Interestingly, Savitskaya was the first woman to participate in a spacewalk in 1984. Russia sent Elena Serova as the third woman cosmonaut in September 2014 and she returned in 2015 after spending 167 days in space.

The most recent female space traveller was Russian actress Yulia Peresild, who visited the space station with filmmaker Klim Shipenko to shoot the first movie in space. The film crew was accompanied by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos, who spent 191 days in space on his third mission. Their trip to space to shoot “Challenge" was a commercial agreement between Roscosmos and Moscow-based media entities, as per NASA. 

(Image: Twitter/@Roscosmos)

