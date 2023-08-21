Russia’s Roscosmos Reveals Reason For Luna-25 Spacecraft Crash Into Moon

Yury Borisov, the leader of Russia's Roscosmos space organisation, has identified the primary factor responsible for the mishap of the Luna-25 lunar mission. According to the head of the space agency, the spacecraft encountered issues in deactivating its engines at the appropriate moment, causing it to deviate from its intended orbit.

“Unfortunately, the engine shutdown did not happen normally, in accordance with the sequence diagram, but based on a time stamp, and instead of the planned 84 seconds, it ran for 127 seconds,” Borisov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Monday.

Borisov emphasised that this factor played a pivotal role in the mission's failure. He also mentioned that a dedicated commission had been set up to probe into the incident.

“Preliminary ballistic calculations showed that due to the abnormal operation of the propulsion system, the device moved into an open lunar orbit and crashed into the surface of the Moon,” the space official said.

Despite the failure of the mission, Russian space engineers received valuable experience while building Luna-25, the Roscosmos head noted. The team “will, of course, take into account all the mistakes that were made during this mission, and I hope that the future missions of Luna-26, 27, and 28 will be successful,” Borisov added.

Luna-25 had its sights set on a landing site close to the southern pole of the Moon, an area renowned for its challenging landscape. In contrast, prior lunar lander missions from different countries had predominantly targeted the Moon's equatorial zones for touchdown.

Having accomplished its objective, the Russian spacecraft effectively entered lunar orbit and transmitted back meticulously detailed images of the Moon's surface. The mission had originally planned to undertake its lunar landing endeavour on August 21.

Luna-25 was in a race with Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3

Luna-25 was engaged in a competition with Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 that was launched on July 14, both vying to be the first to reach the southern pole of the Moon, anticipating to arrive at the lunar vicinity from August 21 to 23.

The lunar mission was Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

Scientists are especially intrigued by the lunar south pole due to their belief that the perpetually shaded craters in this region could potentially house frozen water within the rock formations. Such a resource could be harnessed by future explorers for conversion into breathable air and propellant for rockets.

An earlier Indian endeavour to land at the southern pole in 2019 met an unfortunate conclusion when the spacecraft crashed upon contact with the lunar surface.