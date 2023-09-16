Last Updated:

Russia's Soyuz Capsule Approaches ISS With Three Astronauts For Docking | Watch

Russia's Soyuz capsule launched to the ISS with three astronauts onboard launched from the Baikonour Cosmodrome at 9:14 pm on September 15.

Harsh Vardhan
Russia's Soyuz capsule, on September 16, docked at the International Space Station after a quick trip from Kazakhstan. The spacecraft MS-24 with three astronauts onboard launched from the Baikonour Cosmodrome at 9:14 pm on September 15 and docked just three hours later at 12:23 am.

After the opening of the hatch, NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub joined the seven other residents currently living aboard the ISS. The spectacular visuals of the Soyuz approaching the space station at over 28,000 km per hour are now going viral on social media.

NASA says that a trio of astronauts will make their return to Earth on September 27, making room for others. These trio include NASA's Frank Rubio and Russia's Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev who will return after sending a full year in space. They launched to the space station on September 21 last year for a six-month-long mission but their return was delayed due to a faulty Soyuz spacecraft.

O’Hara of the Soyuz crew, meanwhile, will spend six months in the low-Earth orbit while Kononenko and Chub will both spend one year in space. Notably, O'Hara and Chub flew for the first time in their career whereas Kononenko has spent 736 days in previous four spaceflight missions. A year from now, he will break the record for the most number of days spent in space held by Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka (878 days).

