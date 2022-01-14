S Somanath Officially Takes Charge As New Chairman Of ISRO & Secretary Of DoS

Eminent rocket scientist S Somanath, who was chosen as the successor of K Sivan, assumed charge as the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space (DoS) on January 14. Previously serving as the Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) since 2018, S Somanath also served as the Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) for two-and-half years.

In a tweet by ISRO, the agency informed about Somanath's acquisition of the top position and shared a picture of the outgoing Chairman K Sivan, who was appointed as ISRO Chief in 2018.

Today, January 14, 2022, Shri. S. Somanath assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commissionhttps://t.co/BPUBOYNqqv pic.twitter.com/dAvgJde82B — ISRO (@isro) January 14, 2022

Earlier on January 12, the Central government had chosen Somanath for the Chairman's position that he has acquired for a tenure of three years. An expert in the area of system engineering of launch vehicles, Somanath's major contributions include the designing and development of the geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III launcher and of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

GoI appoints S. Somanath to the post of Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission (ISRO) for a combined tenure of three years from the date of joining of the post... pic.twitter.com/Tq20WUQILD — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

'Looking forward to Chandrayaan 3'

Somanath's appointment as the new ISRO Chief has come at a crucial time for the Indian space sector. There are several major projects including the Chandrayaan 3 and the Ganganyaan mission which are slated for launch later this year. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Somanath had said that he is looking forward to the launch of Chandrayaan 3 and assured that the Indian scientists have learned from their mistakes made during Chandrayaan 2.

"We are looking forward to Chandrayaan 3. We have understood the failures that had happened last time. The issues of Chandrayaan 2 will be sorted. Chandrayaan 3 is organised in a way that the issues can be addressed. As a new secretary I need to take on whatever has already been decided," he told Republic. He further revealed that scientists will be capitalising on artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain technology to develop space technologies, which would also be used to address climate change.

More about S Somanath

Somanath had joined the VSSC in 1985 after completing his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, and Masters in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science (ISSC), Bengaluru. According to ISRO, he is an expert in a host of disciplines including launch vehicle design and has specialised in launch vehicle systems engineering, structural design, structural dynamics, integration designs and procedures, mechanism design and pyrotechnics.

A few years after joining the VSSC, he joined the GSLV Mk-III launcher in 2003 and went on to become the Project Director of GSLV Mk-III from 2010 to 2014. He also was the Director of Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and was responsible for the system integration design, development and testing of the stages of PSLV during its development. Somanath has won many accolades which include Gold Medal from Bengaluru’s IISc during his Master's Programme and ‘Space Gold Medal’ from the Astronautical Society of India. ISRO’s Performance Excellence award in 2009 and the 'Team excellence award' for effective leadership of the GSLV Mk-III project is also under his belt.

(Image: @ISRO/Twitter)