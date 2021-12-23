Saturn's Moons Dione & Rhea Appear As One Cosmic Snowman In This Cassini Image; See Here

The world is currently submerged in the spirit of the holiday seasons and so is the European Space Agency (ESA) that revealed that it has started to 'feel festive'. Getting in line with Christmas and New Year celebrations, the agency has shared a throwback picture of Saturn's Moons- Dione and Rhea, that were taken by the Cassini spacecraft eleven years ago. The timing for reposting the image couldn't have been better as the two Moons can be seen masquerading as a snowman owing to the illusion of them being conjoined as one.

We're starting to feel very festive, and it seems that #Saturn's moons may feel the same 🎄🪐 @CassiniSaturn captured Dione and Rhea coming together to form a #space #snowman ⛄️ back in 2010 – a great example of confusing cosmic perspective 👀🤔



📷 👉 https://t.co/crlxRfNqTc pic.twitter.com/vlX8JSV6oo — ESA Science (@esascience) December 23, 2021

It's all about the perspective...

The Moons above appear this way as the Cassini spacecraft was at an angle from where the two appear conjoined. According to the ESA, the Moon on the top (Dione) was in fact closer to the spacecraft, at around 1.1 million kilometres, with Rhea being at around 1.6 million kilometres from Cassini. Apart from their distance from the camera, both the Moons also differ in size as the closer one measures 1,123 kilometres in diameter whereas the farther one has a diameter of 1,528 kilometres.

However, the amount of distance between them makes them look equivalent in size. Taken on 27 July 2010, the image features Dione and Rhea in visible light through Cassini's narrow-angle camera. ESA explains that both the Moon have a similar level of reflectivity and density, which is also a factor in their contributions towards the snowman-like appearance

More about the Moon-duo

Made of around one-third of rock, Dione's remaining portion is made of ice and scientists suspect the presence of subsurface ocean underneath. In addition to this, the Moon also has a large crater called Evander, centred at its South Pole and is heavily cratered on the hemisphere opposite to its direction of motion. The scientists speculate that this is due to a heavy impact that spun the moon around 180 degrees.

On the other hand, Rhea, which is Saturn's second-largest Moon, is a giant ball with three parts of ice and one part of rocks. The Cassini spacecraft has extensively studied the planet Saturn and its Moon and its legacy is still alive despite the mission being concluded in September 2017.