Saudi Arabia Introduces Its 1st Female Astronaut Launching To ISS In Historic Mission

Saudi Arabia has introduced its first female astronaut who will launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in the second quarter of 2023. The astronaut named Rayyanah Barnawi is part of the Axiom-2 (Ax-2) mission which is the second all-private endeavour of Axiom Space. A total of four astronauts have been selected for the mission and Barnawi will be accompanied by her Saudi counterpart Ali Al-Qarni along with Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner from the US.

The Ax-2 mission will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and all of the astronauts have been training in the US ahead of the historic launch.

The training is being carried out under a partnership between Axiom Space and the Saudi Space Commission (SSC). Apart from Barnawi and Al-Qarni, Mariam Fardous and Ali Al-Ghandi are also being trained for outer space conditions as they have been chosen as backup options for the Ax-2 mission.

About the selected Saudi astronauts

تعرّف على رائدة الفضاء: ريّانة برناوي

السعودية #نحو_الفضاء



Meet the astronaut: Rayyanah Barnawi

Saudi Arabia Towards Space pic.twitter.com/o5qMWYJUwF — الهيئة السعودية للفضاء (@saudispace) February 12, 2023

Barnawi (33) is a research laboratory specialist who has a Bachelor's degree in Biomedial Sciences (ReGD) from Otago University in New Zealand. She also has a Master's degree in Biomedical Science from Alfaisal University and has nine years of experience in cancer stem cell research.

تعرّف على رائد الفضاء: علي القرني

السعودية #نحو_الفضاء



Meet the astronaut: Ali AlQarni

Saudi Arabia Towards Space pic.twitter.com/95G2CcVVzv — الهيئة السعودية للفضاء (@saudispace) February 12, 2023

As for Al-Qarnim, he is an Air Force captain and has a Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Sciences from the King Faisal Air Academy. With 12 years of experience on fighter aircraft, he has clocked in 2,387 hours of flying. The Ax-2 mission will last a little over a week and the visiting astronauts will conduct several science experiments during their ISS stay. According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the Ax-2 mission is part of the country's astronaut program to activate scientific innovations, increase the ability to conduct research, develop human capital, and enhance its position in space exploration.