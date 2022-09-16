Scientists Claims Saturn's Rings Remnants Of Ripped-apart Moon That Got Too Close

Scientists believe that the renowned rings of Saturn may be the remains of a moon that was disintegrated by the planet's gravity. According to a new study, which is based on information from the last phase of NASA's Cassini mission, hypothesises that Saturn may have been ringless for nearly all of its 4.5 billion-year history.

(Image: NASA)

However, the study that was published in Science journal claimed that approximately 160 million years ago, an inner moon veered too close to the gas giant, causing it to be torn apart and leaving a path of broken frozen debris in its wake. Chrysalis is the name given to a hypothetical missing moon by researchers.

According to senior author and professor of planetary science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Jack Wisdom, "Just like a butterfly’s chrysalis, this satellite was long dormant and suddenly became active, and the rings emerged."

Wisdom's team set out to explain why Saturn's axis is inclined by around 27 degrees. The tilt was predicted to be caused by Saturn being caught in a gravitational resonance with Neptune, according to theoretical models. However, these models are frequently sensitive to modest changes in a large variety of variables.

Saturn slipped through Neptune's grip at some point in the past

The initial explanation crumbled when the Cassini mission, which orbited Saturn from 2004 to 2017, filled in details on everything from Saturn's core composition to the dynamics of the planet's 83 moons. This new information revealed that Saturn had slipped through Neptune's grip at some point in the past. The scientists next looked for possible disruptive events that might have contributed to this. Unexpectedly well, the lost moon hypothesis suited the facts.

(Image: NASA)

Simulations were performed by Wisdom and his colleagues to ascertain the characteristics of the fictitious moon. These suggested that Chrysalis entered a chaotic orbital zone and had a number of close encounters with Saturn's moons Lapetus and Titan between 100 and 200 million years ago. When it finally got too close to Saturn, the moon was shattered into pieces, leaving a ring of debris in its wake. The absence of Chrysalis would account for Saturn's current tilt and its ring system.

(Image: NASA)

Additionally, it would be in line with the analysis of the rings' chemical composition, which put their age at roughly 100 million years, but which some had previously discounted because it was unclear how the rings could have formed at such a late stage in the planet's evolution. It is worth mentioning here that the ice that makes up nearly all of Saturn's rings, 95% of which is pure water, weighs around 15 million trillion kilogrammes and is composed primarily of rock and metal.

Image: NASA