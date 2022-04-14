Scientists Discover Ancestor Of Supermassive Black Hole Dating Back To The Big Bang

In a significant finding, astrophysicists have discovered the ‘ancestor of a supermassive black hole’ which is almost as old as the universe. Scientists from the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, and the Technical University of Denmark revealed that this supermassive black hole was born just 750 million years after the Big Bang. According to existing theories, the Big Bang, which occurred about 13.8 billion years ago birthed everything there is today in the universe.

Hubble might have found a missing cosmic link! 🔗



Using archival Hubble data, researchers identified a growing black hole in the early universe that might be a missing link between young star-forming galaxies and the first supermassive black holes: https://t.co/W0mrDuOToW pic.twitter.com/oSM2Otu4vu — Hubble (@NASAHubble) April 13, 2022

GNz7q, the missing cosmic link?

Named GNz7q, the object is found to be somewhere between a galaxy and a quasar. A quasar is a distant object which is powered by black holes billions of times more massive than the sun. Lead study author Seiji Fujimoto, from the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, said in a university statement, “The discovered object connects two rare populations of celestial objects, namely dusty starbursts and luminous quasars, and thereby provides a new avenue toward understanding the rapid growth of supermassive black holes in the early universe”.

According to the study, which was published in Nature, this object is embedded in a galaxy which is producing stars 1,600 times faster than the Milky Way. What’s more, is that these stars are creating and heating dust around them, which is making it glow.

Interestingly, the object was discovered by scientists using archival data gathered by the NASA-ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The archival data was gathered under a project named the Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey (GOODS). According to the Space Telescope Research Institute in Baltimore, which operates Hubble, this project links Hubble and other space observatories to survey the deep universe.

Co-author Gabriel Brammer from the Niels Bohr Institute said in a statement, “GNz7q is a unique discovery that was found just at the center of a famous, well-studied sky field– it shows that big discoveries can often be hidden just in front of you”. Brammer added that making this discovery cannot be just ‘dumb luck’ and asserted that the prevalence of archival data is significantly higher than previously thought. He further revealed that “GNz7q is the first example of the transitioning, rapid growth phase of black holes at the dusty star core, an ancestor of the later supermassive black hole’.

Image: NASA