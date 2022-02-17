Scientists Discover Massive Black Hole Hiding In Thick Cosmic Dust 47 Mn Light-yrs Away

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has made yet another exciting discovery by peeping into the heart of the galaxy Messier 77. The galaxy has been found hiding a supermassive black hole at its centre which is covered with a thick shroud of cosmic dust and gas. Discovered using the Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI), the black hole and related findings have confirmed predictions made around 30 years ago, said the ESO.

Findings provide new insight into 'active galactic nuclei'

The team of researchers, led by Violeta Gámez Rosas from Leiden University in the Netherlands, say that the new findings are giving astronomers new insight into “active galactic nuclei” (AGN). The AGNs are said to be one of the brightest and most enigmatic objects in the universe as they are powered by supermassive black holes sitting at the galactic centre. Rosas said as per ESO's statement,

The real nature of the dust clouds and their role in both feeding the black hole and determining how it looks when viewed from Earth have been central questions in AGN studies over the last three decades. Whilst no single result will settle all the questions we have, we have taken a major step in understanding how AGNs work.

Located in the constellation Cetus, the Messier 77 galaxy is 47 million light-years away. The observations were made using the Multi AperTure mid-Infrared SpectroScopic Experiment (MATISSE) mounted on the VLTI which allowed the astronomers to see through the dust and accurately measure temperatures. Co-author Walter Jaffe, a professor at Leiden University, said, "we have the resolution to see what’s going on even in galaxies as far away as Messier 77. The images we obtained detail the changes in temperature and absorption of the dust clouds around the black hole".

The team created a detailed picture of the dust by combining the changes in dust temperature caused by the intense radiation from the black hole, which helped them pinpoint the black hole's location. Rosas said that the results could help better understand the inner workings of AGN as well as the history of the Milky Way, which once had an active supermassive black hole in the past.

