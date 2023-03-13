Scientists Discover 'pioneer Peptide', Molecule That Could Help Find Alien Life On Planets

Three years ago, a team of scientists from New Jersey's Rutgers University conducted a study to find out how life began on Earth some 3.5 billion to 2.5 billion years ago, exploring the origins of protein structures that help in metabolic processes. Today, they have landed upon a substance dubbed "the pioneer peptide," which could open doors to extraterrestrial life on other planets.

The newly-discovered peptide is a component of a protein that could greatly help researchers find which planets in the solar system are on the brink of experiencing the beginning of life. The researchers conducted the study as part of the Evolution of Nanomachines in Geospheres and Microbial Ancestors (ENIGMA) program of NASA's Astrobiology program.

Their study, which has been published in the Science Advances journal, revealed that the particular peptide consists of two nickel atoms that acted as the "catalyst" of life on our home planet some billions of years ago. In layman's sense, a peptide is a molecule made up of two or more amino acids, which connect to create proteins.

However, the peptide in question comprises 13 amino acids and two nickel ions. According to the researchers, early oceans held within large quantities of nickel. The metal would bind to the peptide and serve as catalysts by pulling together protons and electrons, thus producing hydrogen gas.

Researcher elucidates the recent discovery

The gas likely was a critical energy component that helped power metabolism. "Scientists believe that sometime between 3.5 and 3.8 billion years ago there was a tipping point, something that kickstarted the change from prebiotic chemistry -- molecules before life -- to living, biological systems," said Vikas Nanda, a researcher at Rutgers.

Going forward, the study could help scientists explore signs of imminent life on other planets through peptides like the one recently discovered, which could serve as "biosignatures." "This work shows that, not only are simple protein metabolic enzymes possible, but that they are very stable and very active -- making them a plausible starting point for life," Nanda added, according to Sputnik.