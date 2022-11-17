Scientists from China send 'big congratulations' to NASA on flawless Artemis 1 launch

Scientists from China are hailing the launch of Artemis 1, NASA’s Moon mission which launched flawlessly from the Kennedy Space Center on November 16. Artemis 1 is an uncrewed mission that marked the beginning of the Artemis Program which is a follow-up of the Apollo era that ended in 1972.

Reacting to a new beginning, astronomer Zheng Yongchun from the National Astronomical Observatories in Beijing said, “Big congratulations to the scientists and engineers who were involved in the development of Artemis 1." He also called the launch ‘thrilling’ and hailed humanity’s quest to return to the Moon, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Citing the Post, SCMP quoted another senior Chinese space scientist Wu Ji who said that the biggest significance of Artemis 1 is that humans are returning to the Moon with a rocket more powerful than the Saturn V.

We are going.



For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration.

Saturn V is the rocket that was used during the Apollo Program under which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the Moon in 1969 during Apollo 11. Subsequently, ten more men walked on the lunar surface before the program ended with Apollo 17 in 1972. Artemis 1, on the other hand, was under development since 2012. And after ten years of hard work, multiple delays and a $4.1 billion budget, it finally launched kickstarting a new era of space exploration.

US on space cooperation with China

The best wishes from Chinese scientists came just days after NASA Administrator Bill Nelson talked about the possibility of cooperation between China and the US in space. Nelson was asked if Washington would cooperate with Beijing after the success of the Artemis mission, to which he nodded but underscored some hurdles. "I think it would be possible for US and China to cooperate. I hope so, but I see no evidence of that. To the contrary, what we have seen is a lack of visibility, secretiveness, lack of transparency," Nelson said during a press conference post-Artemis 1 launch.

He also underlined that China has been reluctant to share crucial information such as the trajectory of its falling rocket debris, which could be disastrous, with the international community. He even revealed that China has not responded to NASA's request to share lunar samples recently fetched for research internationally. Meanwhile, Chinese scientists are busy building a lunar program of their own which involves engineering a heavy-lift rocket to land astronauts on the Moon.

Recently, reports revealed that China is working to develop a reusable rocket with more power which will also likely to be used for sending astronauts to the Moon apart from robotic missions.