Scientists Reveal 'no Evidence Of Ancient Life' On Mars After Studying 1980s Meteorite

The latest analysis of a meteorite that fell on Earth from Mars, four billion years ago has revealed that no ancient life ever existed on the red planet. The research completely defies a 1996 study conducted on the Martian rock, where scientists from a NASA-led team had claimed that the rock carries organic compounds left behind by living creatures. Weighing two kilograms, the greenish-gray coloured meteorite was first found in 1984 in Antarctica and was named Allan Hills 84001 after the place of its discovery.

New study collides with previous theory

As mentioned earlier, a team of NASA scientists had claimed that the organic compounds traced on the Martian rock were formed from the living creatures when Mars had oceans in the past. However, the new study conducted by Andrew Steele from the Carnegie Institution for Science says that the carbon-rich compounds on the meteorite are nothing but a result of salty water flowing over the rock, when it was on Mars, for a long time.

Scientists call new study 'disappointing'

Needless to say, these new revelations have created a conflict between the previous and the new team. In an interview with The Guardian, scientists from the first study called the new findings 'disappointing' and asserted that they stand by their conclusion. Steele, on the other hand, said that assuming those meteorite compounds to have originated from living creatures was a reasonable interpretation in the past and added that their theory is not to disprove the original results.

He further said that their finding is huge for our understanding of how life started on this planet and help refine the techniques we need to find life elsewhere on Mars, or Enceladus and Europa (moons of Saturn and Jupiter), as per The Guardian. Moreover, he revealed that his team also consisted of scientists from NASA along with Germany and the UK and called it an exciting discovery about Mars.

However, he asserted that both the theories can be confirmed to be true or false only after analysing the rock samples that NASA's Perseverance rover is collecting. As of now, the rover has collected six samples from the red planet which will be brought to Earth no earlier than 2031 under the Mars Sample Return campaign.

(Image: AP)