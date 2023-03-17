Scientists Say Remains Of Glacier Found Near Martian Equator

In the latest discovery, remains of a glacier have been found near the Martian equator which suggests that some form of water might exist in the region on Mars, the red planet, where the human species might land one day, reported CNN. According to the latest report by space scientists, the ice mass is no longer there instead they have spotted some telltale remains among other mineral deposits near Mars’ equatorial region. The deposits there usually contain light-colored sulfate salts, shared scientists.

After taking a closer look, they discovered the features that would match a glacier's feature, including ridges called moraines, and debris deposited or pushed by a moving glacier. They also found crevasse fields or deep wedge-shaped openings that form inside glaciers. These findings by the scientist have been shared at the 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in The Woodlands, Texas, on Wednesday. “What we’ve found is not ice, but a salt deposit with the detailed morphologic features of a glacier,” said Dr. Pascal Lee in a statement, lead study author, a senior planetary scientist with the SETI Institute and the Mars Institute. Further, he explained, "What we think happened here is that salt formed on top of a glacier while preserving the shape of the ice below, down to details like crevasse fields and moraine bands.” It is believed that the glacier was 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) long and 2.5 miles (about 4 kilometers) wide, with an elevation between 0.8 to 1.1 miles (1.3 to 1.7 kilometers), reported CNN.

Space Scientists discover new study on Mars

In one of their studies, the scientists believed that the glacier came to be through volcano activity which creates protective layers. Based on the evidence of volcanic material in the region on mars, scientists have come up with this theory. A mixture of volcanic ash, lava, and volcanic glass, called pumice, reacts with water, then a hard, crusty salt layer can form, said Scientists.