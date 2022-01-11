Scientists To Blast Off Tardigrades Into Interstellar Space Using Massive Lasers

Even though humans are boldly venturing towards being a multi-planetary species, the unfathomable distance between two worlds and the travel time it takes between two points is still a major hurdle. Now, scientists have taken up the challenge to tackle these problems as they are planning to blast off tardigrades or water bears into interstellar space in hopes to find solutions for humans. The mission is inspired by NASA and the University of California (UC), Santa Barbara's joint project, Project Starlight wherein laser lights will be used as propellants instead of rocket fuels.

Why did scientists choose tardigrades for mission?

These near-microscopic organisms have long fascinated scientists for their unimaginable durability. Tardigrades or water bears are known to survive in the harshest of conditions including outer space. Just for an idea, these organisms can survive in conditions having temperatures as low as -164 degrees celsius and as high as 148 degrees celsius. A 2008 study published in the Current Biology journal suggested that tardigrades can easily survive for ten days in the Earth's orbit despite the immense radiations. Surprisingly, some experts from Harvard who checked the possibilities of Earth's destruction by cosmic events concluded that these organisms will even survive mass-destruction events.

How would tardigrades help humans in being multi-planetary?

In simple terms, NASA scientists along with those from UC Santa Barbara are working towards technology that would help in high-speed transportation between two locations in space. According to a new paper published by UC scientists in the journal Acta Astronautica, they are proposing to develop small space probes for tardigrades that would ride laser lights to reach alien worlds in interstellar space, a region beyond the Sun's influence.

The scientists suggest that the tardigrade-containing probes would be propelled using laser arrays installed on Earth or the Moon at up to 20-30% of the speed of light. Although it would still take 20 years for the tardigrades to reach the nearest solar system Proxima Centauri at this speed, scientists said that testing such technologies is crucial to ensure human presence on alien worlds. UC Santa Barbara professor Philip Lubin informed that initially, the spacecraft would be the size of a human hand but it would eventually become larger and have enhanced capabilities. However, he added that this is a 'generational program' and will require decades of work before the idea comes to life.

(Image: University of California- Santa Barbara)