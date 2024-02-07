Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:54 IST

See You On The Other Side: Japan's Moon Lander Goes Silent As Lunar Night Begins

JAXA's SLIM landed near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon on January 19 after its launch in September 2023.

Harsh Vardhan
SLIM
SLIM photographed on the Moon. | Image:JAXA
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Japan's lunar lander on February 1 entered the dormant state which will last two weeks. The Smart Lander For Investigating Moon (SLIM) landed near the Shioli crater on the near side of the Moon on January 19 after its launch in September 2023. While it faced problem with electricity generation shortly after landing, scientists were able to revive it a week later and operations continued until its dormancy period began.

Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and its partners will have their fingers crossed as they will be hoping to wake SLIM again after the harsh lunar night.

 

"After completing operation from 1/30 ~ 1/31, SLIM entered a two week dormancy period during the long lunar night. Although SLIM was not designed for the harsh lunar nights, we plan to try to operate again from mid-February, when the Sun will shine again on SLIM’s solar cells," JAXA said in a statement.

 

Scientists confirmed the dormancy state after sending a command to SLIM which did not respond. The Japanese agency also shared new pictures taken by the lander before it went silent.

Similar to the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, SLIM was also designed to operate for roughly two weeks but it was cut short due to the lack of electricity. The lander was unable to function as its solar cells were not receiving sunlight for electricity generation.

Advertisement

 

In the next two weeks until sun rises again over Shioli crater, SLIM will have to endure temperatures as low as -170°C. In such harsh conditions, chances are that the lander's electronic equipment will break down and it might never get revived again.

Advertisement

Be that as it may, JAXA said that it has achieved its objective of making a precision landing within a 100 meter area. With the help of images captured by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which ISRO shared with JAXA, the mission team was able to determine that SLIM was about 55 meters away from the target point. In mid-February, all eyes will be on SLIM if it will be able to survive the unforgiving lunar night or go silent forever like Chandrayaan-3. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World13 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement