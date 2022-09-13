Sierra Space Completes Explosive Test Of Its Inflatable LIFE Habitat; Reports High Success

Sierra Space, on September 13, announced that it completed the Ultimate Burst Pressure Test of its Large Inflatable Flexible Environment (LIFE) habitat with high success. Performed at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, the test's objective was to demonstrate the habitat's ability to withstand the maximum internal pressure beyond the safe levels. According to Sierra Space, the habitat exploded at an internal pressure of 192 psi (pound square inch), exceeding the safety requirement of 182.4 psi.

Space, as we know it, is vacuum and thus there is no atmospheric pressure. On Earth, humans are used to experiencing external pressure that is balanced by internal pressure from within our bodies. Since there would be no exertion from the environment outside Earth, space habitats such as the International Space Station (ISS) and even the LIFE habitat will artificially maintain an atmospheric pressure to maintain the balance.

"Sub-scale tests are used to support the overall full system development and to determine the ability of a vehicle to withstand the maximum internal pressure required to cause failure of the vehicle’s pressure shell, commonly known as the restraint layer," Sierra Space explained in a statement.

Explaining the purpose of the recent pressure test, James Kerwin, program manager of space habitats at ILC Dover said that it demonstrated that "we can achieve a higher factor of safety requirement that even hard structures can't." The amount of pressure can be comprehended by the fact that the exploding habitat in question is made of a material called Vectran which is five times stronger than steel when fully inflated.

Kerwin said that Vectran is an extremely high-strength material that performs very well under the said applications. "It gets us the best performance while maximising the livable volume inside the habitat," he added. The teams also found that a part of the habitat called 'seam' which also is the weakest point in the design survived the explosion which according to Kerwin "is very interesting."

The test was carried out on a one-third scale of the LIFE habitat and was the first of two sub-scale burst tests scheduled for 2022 for the certification of the habitat. Once complete, LIFE will serve as both a habitation and a payload element for the Orbital Reef commercial space station, being developed under the collaboration between Sierra Space and Blue Origin.

Image: Sierra Space