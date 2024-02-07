Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:07 IST
Why THIS Company Blew Up Its Own Space Station Structure
Sierra Space achieved a recent breakthrough in space station design with successful explosive tests.
- Science
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Alabama: Sierra Space deliberately destroyed its first full-scale prototype of a space station module in a recent round of explosive tests at NASA's Marshall Space Center in Alabama, as per reports. The company, known for its inflatable module design, utilised soft goods technology from ILC Dover, including Vectran straps.
The tests, shared on X, revealed that the full-scale UBP test unit reached 77 psi before bursting, exceeding NASA's recommended level by 27 percent.
Advertisement
Watch The Video Here:
It's crucial to note that Sierra Space has previously conducted explosive tests with scale models, but this marked the first with a full-scale prototype. The inflatable module design, intended for the Orbital Reef space station led by Sierra Space and Blue Origin, is among the concepts vying to succeed the International Space Station (ISS) after its planned retirement around 2030.
Sierra Space underlined the scalability and flexibility of its expandable space station module technology, designed to accommodate all existing and planned launch vehicle fairing sizes. According to the company, the dimensions of its modules are nearly equivalent to an average family home, measuring three stories tall (20.5 feet or 6.2 metres) with a diameter of 27 feet (8.3 metres). Sierra Space officials utilise cubic feet measurements due to microgravity, allowing for efficient use of all space inside the module.
Advertisement
With upcoming space missions expected as early as 2030, Sierra Space's innovative approach and successful tests position them as a key player in the future landscape of space exploration.
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:07 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One HourWorld19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.