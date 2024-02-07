English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Why THIS Company Blew Up Its Own Space Station Structure

Sierra Space achieved a recent breakthrough in space station design with successful explosive tests.

Digital Desk
Sierra Space’s breakthrough with successful explosive test
Sierra Space’s breakthrough with successful explosive test | Image:X @SierraSpaceCo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Alabama: Sierra Space deliberately destroyed its first full-scale prototype of a space station module in a recent round of explosive tests at NASA's Marshall Space Center in Alabama, as per reports. The company, known for its inflatable module design, utilised soft goods technology from ILC Dover, including Vectran straps.

The tests, shared on X, revealed that the full-scale UBP test unit reached 77 psi before bursting, exceeding NASA's recommended level by 27 percent.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here:

It's crucial to note that Sierra Space has previously conducted explosive tests with scale models, but this marked the first with a full-scale prototype. The inflatable module design, intended for the Orbital Reef space station led by Sierra Space and Blue Origin, is among the concepts vying to succeed the International Space Station (ISS) after its planned retirement around 2030.

Sierra Space underlined the scalability and flexibility of its expandable space station module technology, designed to accommodate all existing and planned launch vehicle fairing sizes. According to the company, the dimensions of its modules are nearly equivalent to an average family home, measuring three stories tall (20.5 feet or 6.2 metres) with a diameter of 27 feet (8.3 metres). Sierra Space officials utilise cubic feet measurements due to microgravity, allowing for efficient use of all space inside the module.

Advertisement

With upcoming space missions expected as early as 2030, Sierra Space's innovative approach and successful tests position them as a key player in the future landscape of space exploration.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement