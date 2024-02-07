Advertisement

Alabama: Sierra Space deliberately destroyed its first full-scale prototype of a space station module in a recent round of explosive tests at NASA's Marshall Space Center in Alabama, as per reports. The company, known for its inflatable module design, utilised soft goods technology from ILC Dover, including Vectran straps.

The tests, shared on X, revealed that the full-scale UBP test unit reached 77 psi before bursting, exceeding NASA's recommended level by 27 percent.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here:

The full-scale UBP test unit reached 77 psi before it burst, which well exceeds (+27%) #NASA’s recommended level of 60.8 psi (maximum operating pressure of 15.2 psi multiplied by a safety factor of four).



Full video: https://t.co/5XumopCb0H@NASA_Marshall pic.twitter.com/WO4YyPUA05 — Sierra Space (@SierraSpaceCo) January 22, 2024

It's crucial to note that Sierra Space has previously conducted explosive tests with scale models, but this marked the first with a full-scale prototype. The inflatable module design, intended for the Orbital Reef space station led by Sierra Space and Blue Origin, is among the concepts vying to succeed the International Space Station (ISS) after its planned retirement around 2030.

Sierra Space underlined the scalability and flexibility of its expandable space station module technology, designed to accommodate all existing and planned launch vehicle fairing sizes. According to the company, the dimensions of its modules are nearly equivalent to an average family home, measuring three stories tall (20.5 feet or 6.2 metres) with a diameter of 27 feet (8.3 metres). Sierra Space officials utilise cubic feet measurements due to microgravity, allowing for efficient use of all space inside the module.

Advertisement

With upcoming space missions expected as early as 2030, Sierra Space's innovative approach and successful tests position them as a key player in the future landscape of space exploration.