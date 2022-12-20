'Signing Off, Don't Worry About Me': NASA's InSight Lander Sends Last Message From Mars

The day is finally here when NASA will bid adieu to its InSight lander which has dedicated its life to Mars for the last four years. NASA launched its robotic probe on May 5, 2018, and it touched down on the red planet after parachuting down on the smooth plains of Elysium Planitia on November 26 of the same year. The primary mission of InSight was to investigate the interior structure and processes of Mars and determine the level of tectonic activity and meteorite impact rate on the planet.

Having served for 1,445 sols on Mars and after detecting as many as 1,3000 Marsquakes, InSight is finally nearing its end as its power declines.

Update on @NASAInSight: On Dec. 18, the Mars lander did not respond to communications from Earth. Power has been declining for months, as expected, and this may mean the end of operations for the spacecraft. The team will try again to contact InSight. https://t.co/PsDaWokb9Z pic.twitter.com/ZVACs9EgmB — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) December 20, 2022

The lander its losing its power because the dust accumulated on its solar panels is thickening which is reducing the power supply needed to keep it alive. This problem stemmed from recurring continent-sized dust storms on Mars. The same problem caused the 'death' of NASA's Opportunity rover in 2018 which explored the planet since 2003.

InSight sends last message for Mars

(InSight and its instruments; Image: NASA)

NASA said that InSight did not respond to communications from Earth when it was contacted on December 18, meaning it might have reached the end of its operations as its power was declining for months. "It’s unknown what prompted the change in its energy; the last time the mission contacted the spacecraft was on Dec. 15, 2022. The mission will continue to try and contact InSight," NASA said in an update.

My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me. pic.twitter.com/wkYKww15kQ — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the lander sent a message of its own, conveyed by the mission controllers. "My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me," the team tweeted.

Ever since it landed on Mars, InSight's seismometer (SEIS instrument shown above) provided by French Space Agency (CNES) has detected over 1,300 Marsquakes, the biggest one being of Magnitude 5. The seismometer even managed to pick up seismic waves generated from meteors striking Mars.