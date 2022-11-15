Last Updated:

Skyroot Aerospace Targets November 18 For Launch Of Vikram-S, India's 1st Private Rocket

Skyroot Aerospace is targeting Vikram-S rocket's launch at 11:30 am IST from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with three small payloads.

Skyroot Aerospace is now targeting the launch of its ‘Prarambh’ mission on November 18, the company informed via Twitter. The mission will see the Vikram-S rocket take off at 11:30 am IST from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with three small payloads. If successful, Vikram-S will become the first private rocket to take off from Indian soil. The launch was initially scheduled for November 15 but was later postponed.

In an update, Skyroot shared a picture of the launch vehicle at the rocket integration facility at Sriharikota and revealed that the weather looks favourable for the launch. In the days leading up to the launch, the company also shared a video of the Kalam 80 propulsion system, named after former Indian President and the Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, from its test on March 15 this year. This Kalam 80 engine will power the Vikram rocket during its ascent and is capable of generating seven tonnes of peak vacuum thrust. 

Earlier today, the Hyderabad-based space startup shared another clip of the spin stabilisation system that was tested on October 15 this year. Equipped with four thrusters, the system will demonstrate its capabilities to stabilise the Vikram-S rocket during its debut mission. The mission will be significant as a majority of the technologies used in Vikram-S will be validated for their application in three other variants of Skyroot's launch vehicles. 

Apart from Vikram-S, the company is working on Vikram I, which is scheduled for its debut mission in 2023 and is capable of carrying 480 kilograms of payload to Low-Earth Orbit (LEO). On the other hand, the Vikram II and Vikram III rockets will be designed to transport 595 kg and 815 kg of payload, respectively, to a low-inclination orbit at an altitude of 500 km. Notably, the Vikram class of rocket has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space program. 

As for the payloads, Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana told PTI that two are Indian and one is foreign. While he refused to reveal too much about the satellites, it has been reported that one of them is a 2.5 kg 'Fun-Sat' from Spacekidz India and has been developed by students from India, the US, Singapore and Indonesia.

