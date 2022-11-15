Skyroot Aerospace Targets November 18 For Launch Of Vikram-S, India's 1st Private Rocket

Skyroot Aerospace is now targeting the launch of its ‘Prarambh’ mission on November 18, the company informed via Twitter. The mission will see the Vikram-S rocket take off at 11:30 am IST from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota with three small payloads. If successful, Vikram-S will become the first private rocket to take off from Indian soil. The launch was initially scheduled for November 15 but was later postponed.

There it is!

Catch a glimpse of our Vikram-S at the rocket integration facility at Sriharikota, as it gets ready for the momentous day. Weather seems great for the launch on 18 Nov 11:30 AM.#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/b0nptNlA1N — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 14, 2022

In an update, Skyroot shared a picture of the launch vehicle at the rocket integration facility at Sriharikota and revealed that the weather looks favourable for the launch. In the days leading up to the launch, the company also shared a video of the Kalam 80 propulsion system, named after former Indian President and the Missile Man of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, from its test on March 15 this year. This Kalam 80 engine will power the Vikram rocket during its ascent and is capable of generating seven tonnes of peak vacuum thrust.

While India's first private rocket, the Vikram-S, is bracing for launch from Sriharikota with a revised window between 15 and 19 November 2022, get to know its propulsion system - the Kalam 80, successfully test fired on 15 March 2022. Stay tuned.#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/N2auqfx18W — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 13, 2022

Earlier today, the Hyderabad-based space startup shared another clip of the spin stabilisation system that was tested on October 15 this year. Equipped with four thrusters, the system will demonstrate its capabilities to stabilise the Vikram-S rocket during its debut mission. The mission will be significant as a majority of the technologies used in Vikram-S will be validated for their application in three other variants of Skyroot's launch vehicles.

With 18 Nov '22 marked on calendars by space enthusiasts across the world, get a feel of the spin stabilization system of Vikram-S rocket which awaits its big day, successfully tested on 15 Oct '22. Stay tuned for more.#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/vpxZ3OMhh4 — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 15, 2022

Apart from Vikram-S, the company is working on Vikram I, which is scheduled for its debut mission in 2023 and is capable of carrying 480 kilograms of payload to Low-Earth Orbit (LEO). On the other hand, the Vikram II and Vikram III rockets will be designed to transport 595 kg and 815 kg of payload, respectively, to a low-inclination orbit at an altitude of 500 km. Notably, the Vikram class of rocket has been named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space program.

As for the payloads, Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana told PTI that two are Indian and one is foreign. While he refused to reveal too much about the satellites, it has been reported that one of them is a 2.5 kg 'Fun-Sat' from Spacekidz India and has been developed by students from India, the US, Singapore and Indonesia.