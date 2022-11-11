SLS Rocket, James Webb Space Telescope Enter List Of TIME's Best Inventions Of 2022

TIME Magazine has named NASA's Space Launch System, the SLS rocket, and the James Webb Space Telescope the Best Inventions of 2022 in a list that includes 200 other ideas. The rocket, which is yet to reach orbit, has made the cut with the world's most powerful observatory which launched on December 25, 2021.

While the SLS rocket is NASA's invention using ideas from the Space Shuttle and Apollo Program launch vehicles, the Webb telescope was developed by NASA, ESA (European Space Agency) and CSA (Canadian Space Agency).

The Webb telescope

(The James Webb Space Telescope; Image: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

The Webb telescope is currently at the second Lagrange point (L2), which is roughly 15 lakh km from Earth. It has been fixated at this gravitationally stable spot for fuel efficiency and to keep it away from the sun's heat since it collects light in infrared. "We designed the Webb observatory to see the first lights that turned on in our universe. When I saw the first images released, I was struck with awe, wonder, and the satisfaction of knowing that whatever is out there, Webb will see it,” said NASA engineer Mike Menzel in an official statement.

Launched from French Guiana last year in an Ariane 5 rocket, the Webb telescope became operational earlier this year and has already made ground-breaking discoveries. Among its achievement includes discovering traces of water and carbon dioxides in two exoplanets. It has been named one of the best inventions as its four instruments are sensitive to infrared light, which can not be seen but felt as heat. The telescope's extreme sensitivity to infrared has presented our solar system and ultimately the universe in a completely new light.

The SLS rocket

(The Space Launch System; Image: NASA)

Measuring 322-feet tall, the SLS rocket is carrying the legacy of the Space Shuttle and Apollo era programs. TIME Magazine placed the launch vehicle in the 'experimental' category as the 'World's biggest rocket' which is nearing its launch hopefully on November 16 for NASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission.

"The heavy-lift rocket’s innovative design allows it to evolve and become even more powerful so that it can carry both astronauts and large cargos on increasingly more complex missions to the Moon and Mars," said John Honeycutt, SLS program manager. While it is the biggest rocket NASA has built since Saturn V from the Apollo era, the SLS is completely non-reusable and would be spent after its launch.

However, what's worth noting is that SLS will be the most powerful rocket to ever lift off from Earth when it launches during Artemis 1 mission. According to NASA, it is capable of generating 8.8 million pounds of maximum thrust, 15 per cent more thrust than Saturn V during launch.