Snow Moon To Be Visible At Its Peak On Feb 16 Accompanied By Mercury, Venus & Mars

As NASA has previously stated, February is the month where several celestial bodies- the Moon and Earth's neighbouring planets including Mercury, Venus and Mars can be spotted. However, the brightest of them all would be the Moon, which, at this time of the year, is also called the Snow Moon, and will be at its peak on February 16. NASA has said that the Moon would be full for the coming three days and the star seen next to it will be Regulus.

Why is the Feb 16 Moon called Snow Moon?

The process of naming the Moon in different phases and around different times dates back to when the Native Americans inhabited the US and the different names were published courtesy of the Maine Farmers' calendar. The Full Moon in mid-February is called Snow Moon or the Storm Moon because of the heavy snowfall that occurred in the US at this time of the year. This Moon is also named the Hunger Moon as the bad weather and heavy snowstorms made hunting difficult for the hunters.

Besides, the Europeans have also named the mid-February Moon as Wolf Moon and Candles Moon. Notably, Earth's celestial neighbour would emerge in its full capacity just a day after the Chinese Lantern Festival, which falls on February 15 and marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebrations. In India, the Snow Moon would emerge after sunset and will reach its peak around midnight.

Other celestial bodies to watch out for

The Moon will be accompanied by Mercury, Venus and Mars as one of the brightest objects in the sky for the next few days. According to NASA, Venus will rise with Mars this month around 4 a.m. (IST) and will be visible low in the southeast until sunrise. The reason why Venus is the brightest, despite being the second planet of our solar system, is because it has extremely reflective clouds that entirely cover the planet. Interestingly, the planet will even form a trio with the Moon and Mars on February 26. This month is also the best time to spot the Orion Nebula which is an enormous cloud of gas and dust located around 1,500 light-years away from our planet.

Image: NASA