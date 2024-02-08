Advertisement

Astrobotic, on January 13, announced that the Peregrine lander has covered the lunar distance but it is just not enough. The mission team has somehow managed to keep its Peregrine lander alive after it suffered a fuel leak just a few hours after launch. The lander was meant to land on the Moon on February 23 after its launch on January 8 but a 'critical fuel loss' jeopardised the mission.

On January 10, the US-based company announced that there is "no chance" of a Moon landing and that the mission will try to keep the mission going as long as possible. In the preliminary findings, the company concluded that the fuel leak resulted from a rupture on the lander's oxidiser tanks. Peregrine's propellant is expected to last roughly two more days, according to estimates.

The Peregrine lander. Image: Astrobotic

Astrobotic shared another update recently saying that 10 out of 20 payloads aboard Astrobotic have been turned on. Out of these, all 5 payloads are now operational along with a rover built by Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh.

"These payloads have now been able to prove operational capability in space and payload teams are analysing the impact of this development," the company said in a statement.

According to NASA, the Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS) and Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer (LETS) "are making measurements of the radiation environment in interplanetary space around the Earth and the Moon."

"This data helps characterise the interplanetary radiation environment for humans and electronics," it further said.

As of January 13, the ailing Peregrine has cruised more than 3.8 lakh km from Earth, meaning it has reached the lunar distance. This, however, is of little importance since the lander is nowhere near the Moon. Astrobotic also revealed the location of the lander and its distance from the Moon in its current trajectory.

Peregrine's trajectory. Image: Astrobotic

"Our original trajectory had us arriving at the Moon on day 15 post launch. Our propellant estimates currently have us running out of fuel before this 15-day mark - however, our engineers are still optimistic about extending Peregrine's life expectancy," Astrobotic said in its latest update on January 13.