Chandrayaan-3’s smooth landing will not only be historic but a big milestone, said former ISRO scientist Yagnaswami Sundara Rajan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Network. As the nation awaits the big moon touchdown, Y.S. Rajan highlighted that behind the soft landing, “there stands the contribution of around 2000-3000 brains.”

Explaining how the workflow takes place behind the soft landing, the former ISRO scientist said, “The scientists, engineers not only research the Chandrayaan or the launch vehicle which you call Bahuballi, but everything around. There are 2000-3000 brains behind the soft landing of the big moon touchdown.”

Touchdown moment to be historic

Terming the touchdown moment “historic”, Rajan said, “It would really be a historic moment because if we land well, we will be the first one to land on the South Pole, which has been very difficult.”

Speaking on the aftermath of the landing, he said, “Chandrayaan-3 has got many technological and even geopolitical implications. In addition, after landing, it does several experiments which are very important.”

“If we are successful, our launch vehicles’ technology will be at its peak.”

Former ISRO scientist considers young children ‘fortunate’

Stating how excited and fortunate young children and students will be, Rajan said, “Many young children and students in some years will be able to stay on the moon and experience it which will really be exciting.”

Rajan on Luna-25 being unsuccessful

On being asked what really went wrong with Russia’s Luna-25, the former ISRO scientist said, “I don’t know many details about it as it is not available easily. What the chief told us is that there was a motor breakage and it burnt for around 87 seconds making the landing unsuccessful.”