South Korea's 'Danuri' Moon Orbiter Sends Marvellous Pictures Of An Eclipsed Earth

South Korea's Dunuri was just 344 km above the Moon on December 24 and when it was just 124 km on December 28, 2022, when it took the pictures.

Harsh Vardhan
South Korea

Twitter/@KARI2030


South Korea’s Danuri orbiter, which entered the Moon’s orbit on December 26, 2022, has beamed stunning pictures of Earth from just above the lunar surface. According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the pictures were taken by Danuri's high-resolution camera (LUTI) when the spacecraft was 344 km above the Moon on December 24 and again when it was just 124 km on December 28, 2022, after entering orbit.

It sent a couple of more pictures on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, of an eclipsed Earth partially obscured by the Moon's heavily cratered surface. "Danuri is currently conducting work such as checking the performance of payloads and adjusting errors, and is scheduled to carry out full-scale science and technology missions from February," KARI said in a tweet. 

The Danuri probe, officially named Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), was launched on August 5 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and reached its destination after a four-and-a-half month-long journey. The orbiter weighs 678 kilograms, has been developed at a cost of $180 million and carries a suite of six instruments for various objectives. 

One of the six payloads is its high-resolution camera to photograph the lunar surface to analyse places with high exploration value. The KARI also says that it could also help identify risk factors before a lander touches down on the lunar surface. The orbiter has another camera named 'Shadow Cam' which has been developed by NASA and will hunt for water-ice deposits in the permanently shadowed areas of the lunar south pole. Other instruments on the orbiter will be used to study the Moon's sparse magnetic field and survey resource distribution on the Moon. 

"In January 2023, it will be commissioned and will conduct a lunar exploration mission using six science and technology payloads until December," KARI said in a statement. With Danuri, South Korea has become the seventh nation that has sent a probe to the Moon for its exploration.

