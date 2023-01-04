South Korea's 'Danuri' Moon Orbiter Sends Marvellous Pictures Of An Eclipsed Earth

South Korea’s Danuri orbiter, which entered the Moon’s orbit on December 26, 2022, has beamed stunning pictures of Earth from just above the lunar surface. According to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the pictures were taken by Danuri's high-resolution camera (LUTI) when the spacecraft was 344 km above the Moon on December 24 and again when it was just 124 km on December 28, 2022, after entering orbit.

#달 상공에서 #다누리 가 보낸 인증샷📷✨

이 사진은 다누리에 탑재된 고해상도 카메라(LUTI)를 이용해 촬영하였으며, 달 크레이터들과 지구의 모습을 선명하게 확인할 수 있습니다.



📷사진 설명

1)12월 24일 달 상공 344km에서 촬영한 사진

2)12월 28일 달 상공 124km에서 촬영한 사진 pic.twitter.com/pBC5Dw5X9M — 한국항공우주연구원 (@kari2030) January 3, 2023

It sent a couple of more pictures on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, of an eclipsed Earth partially obscured by the Moon's heavily cratered surface. "Danuri is currently conducting work such as checking the performance of payloads and adjusting errors, and is scheduled to carry out full-scale science and technology missions from February," KARI said in a tweet.

2023년 새해에 다누리가 촬영한 지구와 달

다누리가 2022년 12월 31일과 2023년 1월 1일 계묘년 새해 첫날에 촬영한 지구-달 사진을 보내왔습니다.

다누리는 현재 탑재체들의 성능 확인 및 오차 조정 등 작업을 진행하고 있으며, 2월부터 본격적인 과학 기술 임무를 수행할 예정입니다.#다누리 pic.twitter.com/fBF1azldSj — 한국항공우주연구원 (@kari2030) January 3, 2023

The Danuri probe, officially named Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), was launched on August 5 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and reached its destination after a four-and-a-half month-long journey. The orbiter weighs 678 kilograms, has been developed at a cost of $180 million and carries a suite of six instruments for various objectives.

One of the six payloads is its high-resolution camera to photograph the lunar surface to analyse places with high exploration value. The KARI also says that it could also help identify risk factors before a lander touches down on the lunar surface. The orbiter has another camera named 'Shadow Cam' which has been developed by NASA and will hunt for water-ice deposits in the permanently shadowed areas of the lunar south pole. Other instruments on the orbiter will be used to study the Moon's sparse magnetic field and survey resource distribution on the Moon.

"In January 2023, it will be commissioned and will conduct a lunar exploration mission using six science and technology payloads until December," KARI said in a statement. With Danuri, South Korea has become the seventh nation that has sent a probe to the Moon for its exploration.